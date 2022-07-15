Randall tops Pandzic remains unbeaten

Unbeaten welterweight Quinton Randall (10-0-1, 2 KOs) outboxed Ivan “Cobra” Pandzic (14-2-1, 8 KOs) over eight Rigondeaux-like rounds on Thursday night at the Yakama Legends Casino in Toppenish, Washington. Randall picked apart Pandzic and was content to cruise to a 78-74, 79-73, 79-73 win. Unbeaten local super...
EUGENE, Ore., July 18 (Reuters) - Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon stamped her authority on the women's 1,500m final almost from the start on Monday and drove on relentlessly to take her second world gold in three minutes, 52.96 seconds.
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles looked to his right and saw no one. He glanced over again, and still seeing nobody there, gave a playful wag of the finger to the six stragglers behind him. All part of the fun — remember that word? — and part of the show delivered by America’s most engaging sprinter Monday, which happened to be both Lyles’ 25th birthday and opening night in his signature race, the 200 meters, at the world championships. Lyles, who ran his heat in 19.98 seconds, was part of a cavalcade of the world’s best sprinters — including 100 champions Fred Kerley and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton — who cruised through the first heats of the 200 without much fuss. “A totally different vibe,” Lyles called racing in 2022, now that fans have returned to stadiums that were largely empty for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. “If anything, it makes it more fun. I’ve been able to come out here and, I feel like, be the most ‘me’ I’ve been in years.”
EUGENE, Ore., July 18 (Reuters) - Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali ended Kenya's reign in the 3,000 metres steeplechase at the World Championships after he surged past Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia to win goldon Monday.
