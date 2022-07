Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is undertaking a massive recruitment campaign to enlist 500 new Bigs, School Buddies and volunteers in only 50 days. Right now there are more than 500 local children waiting to be matched with a mentor. Based in Fort Wayne, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is a local branch of the nation’s largest donation- and volunteer-supported mentoring network, according to a provided news release. Big Brothers Big Sisters believes every child has the innate ability to grow and succeed. The organization facilitates meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers and children in search of a mentor, the release states.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO