DownTown Live honors ag community with 'Friends of Farmers Night'

Zach Jennings will be the featured artist for DownTown Live’s ninth week, performing from 6-8 p.m. in the Atmos Courtyard. Jennings will be joined by fellow musicians Scott Ethridge on lead guitar, Jarrid Hollander on bass and Chase Croley on drums. Photo submitted.

The ninth week of DownTown Live, the 21-and-over entertainment series by the RiverPark Center, will celebrate the local agricultural sector under the theme “Friends of Farmers Night” from 6-11 p.m. today, July 15.

“Our agriculture community is extremely important to us; without their hard work and dedication, we wouldn’t have food or raw materials,” said Grae Greer, director of marketing at the RiverPark Center. “From cultivation and farming, dairy, poultry, beekeeping — the list goes on and on in this community. This is one way to say thank you to our folks who keep us going.”

The Truist Plaza will host free mechanical bull rides, which has been the series’ ”biggest hit all season,” according to Greer, along with corn hole and music from DJ2Smuve.

The Jody Berry Theatre will be home to barn dancing, while the lobby will host “Cow Chip Bingo” starting at 7 p.m. — which Greer said serves as a way for attendees to win free RiverPark Center tickets, drink discounts and other fun offerings.

The GhostLight Lounge, which opens at 6 p.m., will be offering country-themed karaoke beginning at 8:30 p.m.

The Community Jukebox initiative will continue to be offered, with Greer asking those interested in submitting song requests to do so through the Google form forms.gle/WcBRngA4JsNGRG7N9.

The evening’s featured performer will be country musician Zach Jennings from 6-8 p.m. in the Atmos Courtyard.

Jennings will be joined by fellow musicians Scott Ethridge on lead guitar, Jarrid Hollander on bass and Chase Croley on drums.

“Zach Jennings is a killer country artist that everyone needs to hear,” Greer said. “He’s played all over, and we’re grateful to have him. Although he brands himself as a traditional country artist, there isn’t anything traditional about this young man. You have to hear him for yourself.”

Jennings is looking forward to being able to venture out into more downtown offerings and playing different types of venues and shows.

“It’s definitely cool (to be a part of the event),” Jennings said. “I’ve been trying to work up to (this) and working up to these circuits finally. It’s definitely a start.”

Jennings feels that having another new downtown entity for performing is “a good thing,” especially with the event providing more opportunities for music to be incorporated in the community.

For those that may not be familiar with Jennings’ music, he said they can expect a mix of both rock and country along with covers and original tunes to keep the audience engaged.

“We’ll have anything from older country to new country and everything in between,” he said. “I definitely go for the crowd pleasers. I try to (find) what the crowd likes.”

Jennings hopes the folks that stop by and hear him and the band perform will have a good time.

“I’m really about letting the crowd walk away with having fun,” he said.

For more information and updates, visit riverparkcenter.org/downtownlive or facebook.com/RiverParkCenter.