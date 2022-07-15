ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

US and Japanese warplanes put on show of force as tensions spike with China and Russia

By Brad Lendon
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

More than 50 US and Japanese warplanes flew over waters near Japan this week as the two allies put on a show of force amid rising tensions in the region with China and...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 78

Lacosta 08
3d ago

Imagine wanting to wage war on countries based on the very few elite, while the rest of the normal citizens in the world just wanna live in peace and harmony

Reply
18
mower man
3d ago

Trump is going to get us into a war whoops sorry wrong president, Biden's going to have us in a war before he exits the White House

Reply(17)
14
Cglvelfe
3d ago

I think it's funny how Millennials think they know everything especially about politics believing social media lies and misinformation when the path they are traveling is one that most of us have already traveled as far as Life Experiences especially in politics

Reply(1)
12
Related
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Daily Mail

Blind psychic Baba Vanga, who previously predicted 9/11, claimed cities would face water shortages from droughts this year - as people in Europe are told to save water

A blind psychic who correctly predicted the 9/11 attacks claimed cities would face water shortages from droughts this year. Known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, Baba Vanga, who died 25 years ago in 1996 aged 84, reportedly warned that large cities would face draught due to rising temperatures. The...
PORTUGAL
ClutchPoints

Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision

McDonalds and Starbucks aren’t the only big companies to leave Russia after Vladimir Putin’s horrific attacks on Ukraine. On Thursday, worldwide giant Nike announced they will be leaving the country permanently and have no plans on returning anytime soon. Nike released this statement on their decision, via CNN: “Nike has made the decision to leave […] The post Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Us Air Force#East China#Japanese#Stratotanker#The Us Air Force#F 35#F 2#Indo Pacific
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
The US Sun

How China would destroy US bases & sink ships in Pearl Harbor-style missile blitz ahead of Taiwan invasion, experts warn

CHINA could begin a devastating war with Taiwan by launching a massive Pearl Harbor-style onslaught on US bases and ships in the Pacific, experts have warned. Fears are growing that an emboldened Beijing could finally launch military action to take the breakaway island in what could be an even bigger war than Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
Daily Mail

US Air Force serviceman is arrested in the US for 'DELIBERATELY' setting off explosives by ammo area and shower facility in Syria base that injured four soldiers

A US airman was arrested for deliberately planting and detonating explosives near the shower facilities and ammunition storage of an American military base in Syria, the Pentagon reported Tuesday. The Pentagon refused to disclose the suspect's name or motivations for the attack - which injured four soldiers - but said...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Drive

South Korea Readies Its KF-21 Next-Generation Fighter Jet For Takeoff

South Korea has taken an unorthodox approach for its new KF-21 fighter jet that now appears poised to start flight testing. South Korea’s KF-21 next-generation fighter is preparing for its first flight, with footage of a prototype undertaking ground tests under power having emerged in the last few days. These tests follow recent static engine runs for the twin-engine fighter, the first flight of which is rumored to be planned before the end of this month.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Turkey Cuts NATO Membership Deal With Finland, Sweden

In this photo provided by the Swedish Armed Forces on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, troops prepare in the Baltic Sea region. Sweden is stepping up its defense activities in the Baltic Sea due to “a deteriorating security situation” as Russia and NATO conduct military operations in the area. The Swedish armed forces said Tuesday that it initiated a “high-readiness action” in the southeastern and southern Baltic Sea due to the “current, extensive military activity” in the region. (Joel Thungren/Swedish Armed Forces/TT via AP). Swedish Armed ForcesTurkey agreed to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO in exchange for concessions on Kurdish resistance groups.
MILITARY
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
157K+
Post
867M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy