ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

J-Hope of BTS Releases Solo Album ‘Jack In The Box’

By Eryn Murphy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

J-Hope’s solo album Jack In The Box is finally here, and it’s making an impact. On July 15, the BTS rapper released Jack In The Box along with a music video for the album’s lead single, “Arson.” With Jack In The Box , J-Hope explores the depths of his authenticity and grows as an artist.

J-Hope | Big Hit Music

J-Hope of BTS released a music video for the song ‘Arson’

In addition to releasing Jack In The Box , J-Hope also released the music video for “Arson” at midnight EDT on July 15. The music video opens with J-Hope walking past cars that are on fire. The air fills with smoke, and when J-Hope breaks through, his white jumpsuit appears burned.

“Leaving when there’s still applause, that’s the style/ Setting the fire/ Is something I did for myself/ Who knew the world would go up in flames/ I see my marks after things cooled down/ Fire too big to put out, it was serious arson,” J-Hope raps in “Arson.”

As J-Hope moves among the burned cars, the camera shows that inside his chest, his heart and veins are burned too. When the camera pans out, J-Hope looks at the camera, his cheeks on fire with flying embers around him.

The music video ends with J-Hope lying on the ground, surrounded by fire that spells out “ARSON.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QmpTkkaKYSU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: BTS: Ranking the New Songs on the Band’s Anthology Album ‘Proof’

J-Hope’s album ‘Jack In The Box’ has 10 tracks

Before releasing Jack In The Box , J-Hope dropped a pre-release single for the album called “MORE” on July 1. Together with “Arson,” the two songs are the pillars of the album.

According to a press release, the two singles “unfold j-hope’s authentic stories, from his pure passion to inner shadow and agony, that prove his growth,” and the songs’ music videos “add powerful energy to the songs.”

In total, there are 10 tracks on Jack In The Box :  “Intro,” “Pandora’s Box,” “MORE,” “STOP,” “= (Equal Sign),” “Music Box : Reflection,” “What if…,” “Safety Zone,” “Future,” and “Arson.”

The press release states that J-Hope “participated in the overall album making from music, concept, design, and music video, bringing out his own unique colors through the album” and Jack In The Box “carries on the essence of BTS who have been validating themselves through music.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pKdBFeewZYE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: BTS: Suga Says the Band Purposefully Named the Song ‘Run BTS’ After Their Variety Show

How the album’s cover came to be

To create the cover for Jack In The Box , J-Hope collaborated with the artist KAWS.

According to the press release, the album art for Jack In The Box “employs KAWS’s iconic use of precise line and color to visualize j-hope at the crossroads of choosing his next path.”

KAWS also released a statement about the cover, saying:

“I was thrilled when j-hope invited me to collaborate on the cover artwork for his solo project. We have become friendly the last few years and I’m happy our paths will have crossed at this moment in time.”

Jack In The Box tracklist :

  1. “Intro”
  2. “Pandora’s Box”
  3. “MORE”
  4. “STOP”
  5. “= (Equal Sign)”
  6. “Music Box : Reflection”
  7. “What If…”
  8. “Safety Zone”
  9. “Future”
  10. “Arson”

RELATED: Album Review: BTS Set off on a New Journey With ‘Proof’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
J Hope
Person
Kaws
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Box#Jack In The Box#Music Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

143K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy