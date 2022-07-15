ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ericsson's $6.2 billion Vonage takeover gets U.S. clearance

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39dF0B_0ggQqr3O00

COPENHAGEN/STOCKHOLM, July 15 (Reuters) - Telecom firm Ericsson (ERICb.ST) has received clearance from the U.S. national security panel to complete a $6.2-billion acquisition of cloud communications firm Vonage , the Swedish company said on Friday.

In the largest acquisition in its history, Ericsson agreed to buy Vonage in November, seeking to diversify revenue streams and protect itself against the cyclical nature of wireless mobile spending.

However, last month it said the closing of the acquisition was delayed to the end of July from the first half of the year, due to a pending investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) read more .

After announcing the deal, Ericsson was embroiled in a scandal in February about payments to the Islamic State militant group in Iraq, triggering investigations by different U.S. agencies that fuelled concern its deal could be at risk.

Vonage shares closed at $19.65 on the Nasdaq on Thursday, compared to Ericsson's offer price of $21 a share. Shares of Ericsson have lost a third of their value this year.

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Essi Lehto and Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vonage#Ericsson#Cloud Communications#Stockholm#Copenhagen Stockholm#Swedish#Islamic
Vox

Amazon executives have discussed ditching Amazon Basics to appease regulators

Amazon celebrated the biggest Prime Day in the sales event’s eight-year history early this week. But the event was followed just hours later by news of a series of major proposed changes to how Amazon does business in Europe aimed at settling accusations by regulators that Amazon engages in anti-competitive behavior.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Car repossessions are surging — a troubling sign for the used car market

There's a troubling situation spreading among car owners that could portend an implosion of the used car industry, according to a new report. Repossessions of vehicles are surging, and have even doubled among so-called "prime" borrowers, or people with good to excellent credit scores who are considered the least likely to default on their lows, Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, told CBS News.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
Iraq
Reuters

Japan, China cut holdings of U.S. Treasuries to multi-year lows -data

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan and China pared back holdings of U.S. Treasuries in May to multi-year lows, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday. Japan's holdings fell to $1.212 trillion, the lowest since January 2020, when the country's stash of Treasuries was $1.211 trillion. In April, Japan's holdings were at $1.218 trillion.
WORLD
Reuters

Spanish fund Asterion buys Irideos in Italian connectivity deal

MILAN, July 18 (Reuters) - Asterion Industrial Partners said on Monday it had bought Italian digital infrastructure firm Irideos and would combine it with fibre services company Retelit to create Italy's largest alternative wholesale access and business-to-business connectivity provider.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

497K+
Followers
343K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy