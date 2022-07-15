Friday After 5 to honor public safety personnel in ninth week

Vinyl Radio will be performing in place of original headlining group The ConSoulers from 6-9:30 p.m. on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront at Friday After 5. Photo submitted Photo submitted.

The ninth week of Friday After 5 will continue to serve up a wealth of music and vendor attractions, while also honoring those in public safety who have sacrificed their lives for others.

The Louisville-based organization Supporting Heroes will be in attendance at FA5 in advance of its “Heroes Tribute Gala” scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16 at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The organization, founded in the early-to-mid-2000s, was created “to honor the service and sacrifice of public safety heroes who give their lives in the line of duty — by caring for the loved ones they leave behind.”

Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, said the organization will have a space on site on Friday in the Atmos Energy Amphitheater at McConnell Plaza area and the Kroger Street Fair.

“We’re working to get our local and regional responders to come in,” she said.

“We’re working on the actual people that will be there, but we have a lot that are coming in as just participants just to come. We’re really excited to be able to honor them and honor the families that have been left behind and let them know that we’re here to support them and the community will be beside them as they continue on.”

Marseille attended the gala last year, which she described as an “emotional event.”

“I was very taken with everything that they do for these families,” she said.

Additional FA5 happenings include a parade for teams participating in the National Softball Association North’s Girl’s Fastpitch Central World Series — which began this week and concludes Sunday — as part of its “World Series Celebrations” beginning at about 5 p.m.

An awards presentation for the players and teams will follow the parade in the backyard of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.

On the entertainment and music side, the Nashville-based R&B/soul group The ConSoulers were scheduled as the headliner, but canceled its performance.

However, the show must go on.

Marseille secured Nashville band Vinyl Radio, which features The ConSoulers’ drummer Tim Buppert. The band will play from 6-9:30 p.m. on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront

“These guys are great, and we are really excited that they were able to join us,” she said. “You just keep moving on.”

Described as combining “unparalleled musical talent with the transcendent music of the 1970s,” Vinyl Radio was voted best band in Nashville in 2019 and have been known to play tunes by Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Doobie Brothers, The Eagles, Paul McCartney, Queen and The Who.

The entertainment lineup also includes Rack ‘Em Leon jamming from 6-8 p.m. on the Atmos Energy Amphitheater at McConnell Plaza, along with No Governor performing from 7-9 p.m. on the Romain Subaru Overlook Stage and the group Marmalade keeping the tunes going from 7-10 p.m. on the Lure Seafood & Grille Patio Stage.

The Ruoff Party Stage, behind the Owensboro Convention Center, will host two performances. The second round of auditions for WBKR’s “Friday Night Fight” is from 6-8 p.m.

The competition, which began on June 3, will see a number of acts vying for a slot on the official FA5 lineup on Sept. 2, with successful contestants from both rounds performing in the finale on Aug. 12, which will determine the winner. The winning act will also receive $1,000.

Following the competition, Tyrone Dunn & Kinfoke will conclude the music for the evening from 8:30-11:30 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 696 will host karaoke from 7:30 p.m. to midnight at its facility, 311 W Veterans Blvd.

Now more than two months into its first season with a new venue setup, Marseille said FA5 is going well, and she looks forward to the rest of the season.

“We knew that it might be a little slow for people (to adjust) to the change in the beginning, but we have so much space,” she said. “We are so happy that the majority of our community and surrounding region that (are supporting us). Our venues are stepping up, and they have been beyond cooperative and working hard to make it the best that it can be. We’re happy with the direction and the growth, and it’s fun to see how more than just music takes place at Friday After 5.”

For more information and updates, visit fridayafter5.com or facebook.com/fridayafter5.

Additionally, a free Friday After 5 app is available on Apple’s app store at apps.apple.com/us/app/friday-after-5/id369025843 or Google Play at play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.redpixel.infoapp.m.client.fridayafter5.