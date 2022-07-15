ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A Homeland Security watchdog and the Secret Service are clashing over the deletion of agents' texts from January 6

By Cheryl Teh
 3 days ago
The inspector general of the Department of Homeland Security has claimed that the Secret Service erased messages on its agents' phones from January 5 and January 6, 2021, after a request was made for the records. Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • A DHS watchdog and the Secret Service are clashing over deleted texts sent on January 5 and 6, 2021.
  • The DHS inspector general claims agents' messages were erased after their records were requested.
  • The Secret Service has refuted the claim, calling it a "false" insinuation of malicious conduct.

#Homeland Security#The Secret Service#Deletion#Dhs
