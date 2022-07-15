Brookpoint Apartment homicide witness speaks on traumatizing event

Police are still looking for the shooter in Saturday morning's homicide on Pierce Street.

A 22-year old man was killed . His death shattered a sense of security for people who live nearby.

Elnora Eaglin, 31, was in her room when several bullets penetrated her windows and walls Saturday morning.

Those bullets just barely missed her head.

"I was scared and all I heard was a bullet fly over my head, while I was laying in my bed. And the first thing I could think about was going to get my children. So I slid out of my bed down to the floor, face down on my stomach. And I use just my arms to grab myself all the way to my kids room. I pulled them off the bed, and told them stay down,” Eaglin said.

The mother of four says before the homicide occurred, she already suffered from a number of mental health issues. And now she has witnessed bullets going through her walls. She says can’t think about it without reliving the traumatizing event.

Another witness captured the moments after shots were fired Saturday morning, showing officers arriving on the scene.

“I wasn't safe there before, but I stay because I don't have anywhere else to go with my kids," Eaglin said. "I don't even know how to feel I can't even be myself right now."

If you have any information and this Homicide call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

