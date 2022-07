The Warm Springs Reservation updated fire restrictions last Friday as sustained hot temperatures have increased the drying of vegetation. Residents are reminded to be prepared for wildfire season by creating defensible space around your home by moving wood piles away from structures and clearing dry grass and other debris. . on Friday – the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests, Crooked River National Grassland, and Prineville District Bureau of Land Management (BLM) increased their fire danger ratings to “High.”

WARM SPRINGS, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO