Should Floridians get to vote in California elections? Should Californians cast ballots in Florida?. Gov. Gavin Newsom just broadcast his first re-election TV ad not in California but in Florida, asking Floridians to either fight against policies of Florida’s ruling Republicans, or move to California (and presumably vote for Newsom). In response, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted California policies and accused Newsom of treating Californians “like peasants.”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO