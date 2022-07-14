ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Nneka Ogwumike scores 16 points as Sky rout Sparks

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zj7bD_0ggQdzRD00

Rookie Rebekah Gardner came off the bench to score 18 points and grab 10 rebounds to lift the Chicago Sky to an 80-68 victory over the Sparks on Thursday night.

Gardner hit eight of 11 shots, had four offensive boards and four assists to help Chicago improve to a WNBA-best 18-6. Fellow reserve Azura Stevens scored 14, hitting six of seven shots with two three-pointers. Candace Parker had 11 rebounds but missed all 11 of her shots and didn’t score.

Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Sparks (10-14) while younger sister Chiney Ogwumike added 14 points and 13 boards. Katie Lou Samuelson and Brittney Sykes both scored 12.

The Sky trailed 17-16 after one quarter before outscoring the Sparks 52-31 over the next two.

Chicago has won three straight and eight of its last nine, while the Sparks have lost three straight.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons drops truth bomb on James Harden’s defense

Brooklyn Nets fans have yet to see Ben Simmons in action for their team, but they can catch him on Twitch this offseason. Those who have been following him on the popular live-streaming service recently got an intriguing insight from Simmons, particularly about the player the Philadelphia 76ers traded him for, and that’s James Harden.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nneka Ogwumike
Person
Katie Lou Samuelson
Person
Brittney Sykes
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Chiney Ogwumike
AllClippers

John Wall Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Message to Him

John Wall has officially signed with the LA Clippers, and the five-time All-Star is excited to get back on the court. When asked why he chose the Clippers over other potential suitors, Wall said, "Just a first-class organization, great team, great talent, I think it's just a great place for me to be. I feel like they're a championship contender team. I feel like I fit whatever they need, to be a point guard there and try to be a leader, and make the game easier for Kawhi and PG."
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Sky
Yardbarker

Kelsey Plum's 22 powers Aces past Sun

Kelsey Plum's 22-point performance Sunday led five players in double figures as the Las Vegas Aces used a big third quarter run to topple the short-handed Connecticut Sun 91-83 in Uncasville, Conn. Chelsea Gray added 21 points and nine assists for Las Vegas (18-7), while A'ja Wilson scored 20 points....
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
Yardbarker

Utah Jazz Sign New Player

Jazz PR: "The Utah Jazz have signed guard/forward Johnny Juzang to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released. Juzang (6-7, 215, UCLA) played in 30 games (29 starts) with the Bruins last season and averaged 15.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists, earning 2021-22 All-Pac-12 First Team honors."
NBA
Yardbarker

LA Eliminates Pelicans Chances of Capturing Summer League Title

More commotion has swirled around Cole Swider, an instant standout from Syracuse, who spent his first three collegiate seasons at Villnova. Scoring 21 points, capturing 6 rebounds, and shooting 5-11 from behind the arc, he continues to make waves during the summer. After last night's game, the 23-year old is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
362K+
Followers
65K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy