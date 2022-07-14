Nneka Ogwumike scores 16 points as Sky rout Sparks
Rookie Rebekah Gardner came off the bench to score 18 points and grab 10 rebounds to lift the Chicago Sky to an 80-68 victory over the Sparks on Thursday night.
Gardner hit eight of 11 shots, had four offensive boards and four assists to help Chicago improve to a WNBA-best 18-6. Fellow reserve Azura Stevens scored 14, hitting six of seven shots with two three-pointers. Candace Parker had 11 rebounds but missed all 11 of her shots and didn’t score.
Nneka Ogwumike had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Sparks (10-14) while younger sister Chiney Ogwumike added 14 points and 13 boards. Katie Lou Samuelson and Brittney Sykes both scored 12.
The Sky trailed 17-16 after one quarter before outscoring the Sparks 52-31 over the next two.
Chicago has won three straight and eight of its last nine, while the Sparks have lost three straight.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .
Comments / 0