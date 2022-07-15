ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellen Condemns Russian Finance Officials, Putin's War as G20 Meets

By Jake Thomas
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"You share responsibility for the innocent lives lost and the ongoing human and economic toll that the war is causing around the world," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen...

Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Janet Yellen
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Deploys Younger Daughter To Counter Impact Of Western Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed his younger daughter to help mitigate the impact of international sanctions on the country’s imports. What Happened: Katerina Tikhonova — who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and its allies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine — is now assigned a new role in the country’s most powerful business lobby.
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Turkey Cuts NATO Membership Deal With Finland, Sweden

In this photo provided by the Swedish Armed Forces on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, troops prepare in the Baltic Sea region. Sweden is stepping up its defense activities in the Baltic Sea due to “a deteriorating security situation” as Russia and NATO conduct military operations in the area. The Swedish armed forces said Tuesday that it initiated a “high-readiness action” in the southeastern and southern Baltic Sea due to the “current, extensive military activity” in the region. (Joel Thungren/Swedish Armed Forces/TT via AP). Swedish Armed ForcesTurkey agreed to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO in exchange for concessions on Kurdish resistance groups.
