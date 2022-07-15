ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponzi, pyramid scheme trial beginning in U.S. District Court

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago

An Owensboro man is on trial in U.S. District Court on charges of defrauding “thousands of victims” of million of dollars in alleged pyramid and Ponzi schemes.

Richard G. Maike, of the 3700 block of Briarcliff Trace, was indicted with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, money laundering, tax evasion and securities fraud in 2019. The criminal complaint filed by FBI agent David McClelland in 2017 alleged Maike “received over $12 million in investor funds” between June 2013 and September 2014.

Maike is on trial along with Doyce G. Barnes pf Goldsboro, North Carolina, and Faraday Hosseinpour of Jacksonville, Florida. One other defendant, Richard J. Anzalone, pleaded guilty. The case against two other defendants, Dennis Dvorin and Jason L. Syn, is pending.

The indictment alleges the six defendants “engaged in a $25 million fraudulent pyramid scheme, operating under the name Infinity 2 Global” or I2G.

The defendants allegedly enticed people to invest into what they believed was an online gambling site, “i2casino.com.” The indictment says investors were led to believe “I2G was generating massive profits from it’s online casino” and that investors would share the profits, largely by investing $5,000.

In a December 2013 posting on her website, Hosseinpour wrote, “... I just got back from the Long Beach I2G Christmas event, where Millions in Checks were Handed out to The Top Earners.” The post claimed investors in I2G had earned hundreds of thousands of dollars in months.

The indictment alleged Maike created I2G, and that Barns, Anzalone, Hosseinpour, Dvorin and Syn recruited victims for the scheme. In addition to the casino, which made minimal profits, I2G also promoted “products” to investors, such as social media software and a music platform that “had significant flaws that the co-conspirators did not disclose,” the indictment says.

The indictment says victims put more than $20 million into the online casino, due to the defendants making “misrepresentations about the actual and potential profits of the casino.”

The alleged casino “did not generate a profit from its inception through December 31, 2014,” the indictment says. The social media program “I2G Touch” and the music program “Songstagram,” had major errors, and Songstagram was fraudulently marketed through claims that major entertainers were promoting it.

When funds were paid out to “investors,” the money came from funds newer “investors” had contributed, not from any profits, the complaint says.

The indictment says: “Defendants knowingly participated in a scheme and artifice to defraud,” through conference calls, in-person conference, small meetings and YouTube promotions.

The indictment alleges the defendants individually received between $325,000 to $1.5 million from the scheme.

The FBI complaint says Maike spent $3 million of the funds received from victims to buy 1,800 acres in Kansas. spent $536,000 to pay off credit card debts, and used the money for trips to places like Las Vegas, Hawaii, Fiji and Hong Kong. The complaint says Maike spent $11,788 at a steak house in Hong Kong in January 2014.

The trial is expected to last three to four weeks in U.S. District Court in Owensboro.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com

