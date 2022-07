Question: how many star players does it take to fix a lightbulb? Keep in mind that fixing is winning, and a lightbulb is an NBA championship. The answer is at least two. Single-star teams going all the way are a rare commodity in the history of the NBA. On the other hand, there’s a real debate to be had about whether a duo or a trio is better.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO