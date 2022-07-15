City bus, GRITS ridership nearing pre-pandemic levels

Monty Roberts, a vehicle technician at the Green River Intra-County Transit System, works on the air conditioning system of a cut-away bus on Wednesday at the GRITS maintenance garage. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Ridership for both the Owensboro Transit System and the Green River Intra-County Transit System are nearing pre-pandemic levels, officials for both agencies said earlier this week.

Officials from GRITS and OTS said the spike in fuel costs that occurred in June affected their operations, but the services continued running their regular operations.

City transit manager Pamela Canary said the bus service has seen a steady increase in riders since COVID-19 restrictions began easing and people began returning to work.

“We have seen an increase in ridership,” Canary said. When asked if fuel costs had played a role in increased bus usage, Canary said city buses are typically used more in summer months.

Regarding the pandemic, Canary said, “we have been on a gradual increase after (the end of) the shutdown. When everyone went back to work, we saw an increase. We are about two-thirds of what we were before COVID.”

GRITS transportation manager Dan Lanham said the agency, which provides ride services through Audubon Area Community Services, provided 32,500 rides in August 2019. In June, the agency gave 27,500 rides.

“Our rides are back up to 80 or 90% of where we were pre-pandemic,” Lanham said.

When asked if the agency had seen an increase in requests for rides due to rising fuel prices, Lanham said the ride schedule fluctuates wildly from day to day, which wasn’t true prior to the pandemic.

More from this section

“We are on a roller coaster,” he said. “One day, we have to call in 10 extra drivers, and the next day, we don’t need any. We have never seen it like this. The rides are going up and down like a yo-yo.”

Higher fuel prices have an impact on GRITS, but the agency doesn’t have a fuel contract, Lanham said. A contract that would require GRITS buses to fuel at a particular location makes little sense, because buses would burn fuel driving to the fueling area, as opposed to fueling at a station near their trip routes, he said.

The cost of fuel “does affect us, but that’s our third-largest expense” after subcontractors and payroll, Lanham said. “A big change in fuel doesn’t affect us like a big change in the others.”

GRITS can’t make operational changes due to fuel prices.

“The demand is still there, and the need is still there,” Lanham said.

Canary said OTS does have a fuel contract through Daviess County Fiscal Court, but part of the cost is based on the retail price at the pump. The OTS fuel budget for the new fiscal year that started July 1 is double what is was in fiscal year 2021-22, Canary said.

“It’s less than what you see at the pump,” Canary said of the city’s fuel cost, “but it’s much greater than what we saw last year.”

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse