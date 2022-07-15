Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

The Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, aka “Information Booth,” and bus stop on Main Street in Great Barrington has apparently outlived its usefulness. According to a report presented to the town Selectboard by Executive Director Betsy Andrus, the building has deteriorated and is too small. An even smaller structure was first built on the site in 1970, and then upgraded to the design shown in the photograph below. The model structure was designed and built by the late William Duke (shown below left). Duke was formerly town administrator of Ardsley, New York, and later a resident of Brainard Avenue in Great Barrington, as well as former part-owner of Prospect Lake Park campground in North Egremont.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO