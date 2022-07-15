ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

By Marcie L. Setlow
theberkshireedge.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Leslie Chesloff and Patrice Melluzzo of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty offer a refined and elegant mid-century...

theberkshireedge.com

theberkshireedge.com

Praise for the owners of the Mahaiwe Block

I felt a bit like the Dickensian Pip this morning — who, after many years and much good fortune, discovers the identity of his benefactor — upon reading Bill Shein’s IN FOCUS: Pending sale of downtown building may add to Great Barrington’s housing woes. For an...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

THEN & NOW: Great Barrington Chamber of Commerce

The Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, aka “Information Booth,” and bus stop on Main Street in Great Barrington has apparently outlived its usefulness. According to a report presented to the town Selectboard by Executive Director Betsy Andrus, the building has deteriorated and is too small. An even smaller structure was first built on the site in 1970, and then upgraded to the design shown in the photograph below. The model structure was designed and built by the late William Duke (shown below left). Duke was formerly town administrator of Ardsley, New York, and later a resident of Brainard Avenue in Great Barrington, as well as former part-owner of Prospect Lake Park campground in North Egremont.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

NONPROFIT BUSINESS: Greenagers—Deep roots, abundant harvest

Youth + Environment + Work + Community is the winning formula Greenagers’ executive director Will Conklin used to found and develop the Berkshire phenomenon Terry Cowgill in The Berkshire Edge called “the premier youth environmental organization in the region.”. Named one of Berkshire Community College’s “40 under Forty”...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Great Barrington Public Theatre Is Growing By Leaps and Bounds

There are distinct advantages to being the new guy on the block, when it comes to the Berkshire County theater scene. If you’re like Great Barrington Public Theatre (GBPT), for instance, founded in 2018, you might not have your own infrastructure to maintain. You’d also be free to iterate and experiment, to take a fresh approach to everything. You can keep costs low and creativity high.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Witchcraft Center and Store Opens on North Street

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Danielle Nichole Munn has opened Witch Slapped, bringing magic to North Street and providing materials, a workshop, a community room, a healing room, and events to anyone willing to learn or experience magic. "Really, the idea is to create community and bonding and education, and allowing...
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Brimfield Antique Show returns for July shows

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Brimfield Antique Show is back for a fully-fledged season, and vendors came from all over the country to showcase their vintage and handmade goods. This marks the first post-pandemic year in which all three shows have returned to Brimfield, and residents we spoke with are...
BRIMFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

IN FOCUS: Pending sale of downtown building may add to Great Barrington’s housing woes

During the eight-month-long debate over whether Great Barrington should tighten the reins on short-term rentals with a new bylaw, the scale of the town’s housing challenge and what to do about it was at the center of the discussion. Without what proponents called “guardrails,” would real-estate investors and developers run rampant across the town, scooping up housing inventory to use in ways that compound the dual challenges of affordability and availability?
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

BRIDGE unveils a new vision of equity, inclusion and justice for the Berkshires

Stockbridge — An auspicious moment for learning transpired Thursday night, July 14 at the Norman Rockwell Museum where a trio of representatives from local arts and culture organizations—all participants in BRIDGE’s inaugural Inclusive Leadership Cohort for Social Change (ILC) with Arts Build Community (ABC) funding—shared how participating in the year-long initiative aimed at building a cross-sector network of local leaders committed to advancing a new vision of equity, inclusion, and justice for the Berkshires has impacted their work in the community.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Rachel Francis Shaw, 99, of Egremont

Rachel Francis Underwood Shaw left this earthly paradise for new adventures on June 22, 2022 after 99 years. She was born March 20, 1923 in Lynnville, Tennessee, the daughter of John Edd and Daisy Overstreet Underwood. In 1941 she graduated at the top of her class from Lincoln County High School in Fayetteville Tennessee.
EGREMONT, MA
nippertown.com

Super 400 to Kick Off Rockin’ On the River at Their New Location, July 20th

TROY – On Wednesday, July 20th, Rockin’ On The River at The Waterfront kicks off with Troy rock trio Super 400 headlining the return of one of the Capital Region’s best and longest-running outdoor music series. Known far and wide for telekinetic jams and big love, Super 400 have graced the Rockin’ On The River stage many times since their formation in 1996, and are the perfect choice to play the first show in the series since 2019. To open the show, Tommy Love will join with Super 400 to form Blue Machine.
TROY, NY
