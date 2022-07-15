ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Juveniles arrested for having handguns, ammo in vehicle

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago

Two juveniles were charged with possessing firearms and drug-related offenses, after an investigation by the Owensboro Police Department.

OPD reports say officers were called to the 2400 block of West Fourth Street on Tuesday to a report of possible drug activity.

Reports say during the investigation, officers found two handguns in a vehicle containing the two juveniles. Reports say one of the handguns had an oversized clip that can hold 31 rounds.

The juveniles were both charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were transported to the Warren County Juvenile Detention Center.

An OPD release says both juveniles have prior charges.

One of the juveniles has previous charges that include possession of a handgun by a minor, first-degree fleeing/evading police, third-degree assault (school employee or volunteer), fourth-degree assault and trafficking in marijuana, reports say.

The second juvenile has a previous record that includes charges of third-degree assault (school employee or volunteer), fourth-degree assault and terroristic threatening, reports say.

The names of juveniles charged with crimes are kept confidential, unless they are later transferred to adult court and indicted by a grand jury.

In a statement, OPD officials say the agency has begun including information of juveniles' previous criminal charges "in an effort to be more transparent and let our citizens know our officers are and have been working diligently to keep our citizens safe."

Comments / 0

 

