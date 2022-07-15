ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business of the Week: Elite Male T Clinic

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
The Elite Male T Clinic team. Photo: Christina Kimball/Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.

This week’s featured Wausau business is a discreet clinic designed for men seeking to make the most of their mental and physical well-being. Launched in July 2020, Elite Male T Clinic was created out of a passion to help men lead their best possible lives. Owner and Nurse Practitioner Anne Ivaska said she has always had a passion for wellness, anti-aging, and hormone management, ultimately opening the clinic to focus on her passion. The clinic has been growing ever since; so much so that the team recently moved into a larger space in Wausau, at 625 S. 24th Ave., Suite 34, and also has an office in Eau Claire. Ivaska collaborates with Dr. Marco Araujo, medical director, to focus on men’s wellness, disease prevention and anti-aging strategies. Nurse Krystle Drees and Office Manager Paulina Twerberg round out the team, creating a warm, friendly environment offering compassionate, individual care. Medical weight loss, athletic and growth hormone optimization and testosterone replacement therapy are just a few of the services the team at Elite Male T Clinic provides – all at a reasonable cost.

“Helping people feel their best through hormone management is extremely rewarding – relationships have changed, physical transformations have happened, and improvements in mental health have been so exciting for me to see with patients,” Ivaska said.

Here, Ivaska shares her vision, the organization’s mission, and what every man should know about protecting their health now and in the future.

What is your organization’s mission – and what makes Elite Male T Clinic different?

Our goal here at the clinic is to provide convenient care that is personalized based on each person’s lifestyle, at an affordable price. We want to encourage as many men as possible to have access to and benefit from our services.

What services do you offer?

We offer men’s wellness services including testosterone replacement therapy, athletic and growth hormone optimization, sexual dysfunction treatment, and medical weight loss. With the growth of the clinic, we are looking at adding other exciting services coming soon.

What can people expect when they walk through the door for an appointment? Take me through the experience.

From the moment a patient steps into our clinic, we want our clients to feel confident that their health and wellness is in good hands. Our other nurses and myself are approachable and welcoming, while providing a space for men to address their health concerns in a candid manner. We strive to offer concierge style healthcare and part of our services include unlimited access to our providers. No question or concern goes unanswered; we try to be available to our patients as much as possible – even in off hours.

Share with us some of your greatest successes so far. How have you helped your clients?

We’ve had so many wonderful successes with our patients here at EMTC. One of the most rewarding things that I personally get excited about is when patients are able to wean off their anxiety or depression medications after getting their testosterone back to normal levels. It’s also very exciting to have our patients getting promotions at work and really being able to propel their careers forward d/t the confidence that having testosterone levels improved provides.

What is the most rewarding thing about the work you do?

The greatest reward is seeing our patients lives change for the better, in ways they never thought possible.

What do you wish more people knew about what you do?

I wish that more men realized that the negative things they are experiencing are not just “part of the natural aging process.” Testosterone is an important hormone. It can keep men from being irritable, motivate them to achieve, boost libido, increase muscle mass, sharpen memory, and bump up energy. Our services help restore this hormone and combat the aging process. No longer do men have to settle for less due to growing older.

