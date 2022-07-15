ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Second heat wave continues in Kern County this weekend

By Candy Cáceres
 3 days ago

Kern County will see hotter conditions on Friday, but temperatures will start to heat up significantly this weekend as we continue dealing with heat wave #2.

A few clouds appeared this afternoon, humidity was slightly higher, along with isolated thunderstorms mostly in the eastern part of the county. Deeper monsoonal moisture remains to the east, enough mid-level
moisture has moved in from the south/southeast to produce a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms over the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada for the remainder of this afternoon and into the weekend. Otherwise, expect hot temperatures to continue in much of the region well into early next week.

Temperatures will continue to warm each day this weekend due to an area of high pressure in place. Daytime highs are expected to reach five to eight degrees above seasonal averages. Air quality will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups tomorrow.

