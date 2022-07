Quality built home, setback on 16+ acres. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The upper level has a large master bedroom with a jetted tub and a master bathroom. The upper level also features a bonus room with a loft sitting area that overlooks the lower level. Just off the spacious kitchen and living room is a large deck overlooking the beautiful yard. The main level also has first floor laundry. There is an additional detached 2 car garage with a workshop. A convenient feature of the home is an elevator that goes from the basement and stops at every level of the home. 5 acres are zoned AG-1.

KIEL, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO