ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Tina Peters, Ron Hanks charged $236K for primary recount

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdXwJ_0ggQYxm800
FILE – Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., on June 28, 2022. A third person has been arrested in connection… Read More

DENVER (KDVR) — Update, July 15: The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said neither Tina Peters nor Ron Hanks had submitted the funds required for a recount by the July 15 deadline.

Original: Tina Peters and Ron Hanks, who each handily lost their primary election bids, have requested recounts — but the state will make them pay big bucks if they choose to follow through.

Each candidate will have to pay $236,279.37 to get a recount, and they will have to do it by Friday, according to notices sent to them by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

Peters, the indicted Mesa County elections clerk, came in second by more than 88,500 votes in her bid for Colorado secretary of state, and that’s not counting the more than 175,000 voters who chose the other losing candidate. Hanks, the state representative for District 60, lost by more than 56,500 votes in his bid for U.S. Senate.

Because each ran for statewide office in the Republican primary, the recounts would have to take place in each of Colorado’s 64 counties.

The Secretary of State’s Office acknowledged in the notices that they had requested a recount. Then they advised them of the following:

Pursuant to section 1-10.5-106 (2), C.R.S., and Election Rule 10.10.2, our office has gathered recount cost estimates from all 64 counties. Based on the information provided by all 64 counties, the estimated cost to recount this race is $236,279.37. In accordance with section 1-10.5-102(3)(b), C.R.S., and Election Rule 10.13.1, the recount will be conducted in the same manner as the initial tabulation in each county.

To proceed with this recount, section 1-10.5-106 (2) requires you, as the interested party, to deposit with our office $236,279.37 as certified funds sufficient to cover the full estimated cost of the recount no later than tomorrow, July 15th, 2022. These funds will then be held in escrow to cover the costs of the recount in each county in the event that the recount does not result in amended results which would fall within the automatic recount range or would reverse the outcome.

You may submit the full estimated cost of the recount to our office by cashier’s check, certified check, or bank money order, payable to “Colorado Department of State”. Payment may be delivered to our office during regular business hours (8AM-5PM), located at 1700 Broadway, Suite 550, Denver, CO 80290. Alternatively, you may submit payment via ACH or wire transfer. For directions to submit payment via this method, please contact me directly, and I will provide you that information over the phone.

If we do not receive full payment by tomorrow, July 15th, your request for a recount will denied and no recount will occur.

Colorado Secretary of State’s Office

Both Peters and Hanks were among the candidates who questioned the 2020 presidential election result.

In the GOP primary race to face off against U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, Hanks, who rallied at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 but says he did not go inside for the mayhem, lost to more moderate businessman Joe O’Dea. Peters, who was indicted in an election tampering investigation, lost to Pam Anderson for secretary of state.

Meanwhile, Peters is due in court on Friday. She is accused of leaving the state in violation of the terms of her release in the elections misconduct case.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradopols.com

“MyPillow Guy” Fails To Intervene For Hanks, Peters

Last week, as readers know, two defeated Republican candidates who had run for higher office this year more or less on single-issue campaigns to relitigate the 2020 presidential election, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and state Rep. Ron Hanks, requested recounts in the races they both lost by substantial margins alleging that the result had been corrupted in some respect. Colorado law provided for recounts in very narrow races paid for by the state, otherwise the cost of a recount is borne by the requesting candidate.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

12 counties at worst COVID level, Denver no longer on list

DENVER (KDVR) — COVID-19 rates are slowly starting to go back down across Colorado. Over the last seven days, both the state’s positivity rate and incidence rate dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has moved 16 counties into the high level for community transmission:. Adams County.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Mesa, CO
Local
Colorado Government
FOX31 Denver

This is the hottest place in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — A summer heat wave has settled into parts of Colorado, driving temperatures up into the triple digits. It has been a hot start to the summer in Denver. So far in 2022, the city has recorded four days at 100 degrees or above: June 11, July 9, July 10, and July 18.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Nevada GOP candidate files court challenge of primary loss

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A candidate for Nevada governor who lost the Republican primary in June is contesting the results in a lawsuit. The lawsuit from defeated candidate Joey Gilbert challenges a primary election win by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and was filed with state District Court in Carson City, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Saturday.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Peters
Person
Michael Bennet
thecentersquare.com

Lawsuit aims to ban GOP governor candidate Kelley from November ballot

(The Center Square) – A lawsuit filed aims to keep Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley off the November general ballot because he has "engaged in insurrection." Lee Estes, a registered Michigan voter, filed the lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Appeals with help from Progress Michigan. The filing says four federal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2022 protests at the U.S. Capitol should block Kelley from ballot access since he was required to take an oath to “support the Constitution of the United States” prior to serving on the Allendale Township, Ottawa County Planning Commission.
MICHIGAN STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Colorado Governor Issues Executive Order On Marijuana Protections For Workers With Professional Licenses

The governor of Colorado on Thursday signed an executive order to provide broad professional licensing protections for workers who use marijuana in compliance with state law. The move also prevents state agencies from assisting in any out-of-state investigations related to lawful cannabis conduct that could result in employment penalties. Gov....
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#State S Office#U S Senate#Republican#C R S
nevadacurrent.com

Marchant’s fellow election denier finally makes it to Nevada – and then to jail in Colorado

In March, invoking election fraud conspiracies while urging Nye County commissioners to switch to all paper, hand-counted ballots, Nevada Republican candidate for secretary of state Jim Marchant was disappointed that one of his fellow election conspiracists couldn’t be there to make a presentation. The Colorado official, Mesa County Clerk...
FOX31 Denver

Colorado lakes and waterfalls to cool off this summer

With the sizzle of summer temperatures, you might want to cool off at a lake. Travel journalist and meteorologist Jennifer Broome is constantly exploring Colorado and she joins us with her favorite aqua adventures you might want to consider. Here’s are go to list from some that are near to the city and some that […]
COLORADO STATE
KX News

SD Governor Noem declines debate, claims public broadcaster slants left

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem won’t participate in a debate sponsored by South Dakota Public Broadcasting because of what her campaign spokesman called its “extreme leftward swing.” In a break from precedent, the Republican governor has agreed to just one debate with her challenger, Democratic state Rep. Jamie Smith. Noem has also […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
FOX31 Denver

You can ride the bus or train for free in August

DENVER (KDVR) — It won’t cost you a dime to use the bus or train this August through the Regional Transportation District, thanks to a new state law limiting ozone emissions during peak times. A new study from the American Lung Association looked at air quality across the...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

3 places to get gas for under $4 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Gas prices are starting to drop across the country. However, prices at the pump in Colorado are still above the national average. As of Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.52. In Colorado, the average for a gallon of regular fuel is $4.78, more than $0.25 above the national average.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy