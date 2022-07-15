Tina Peters, Ron Hanks charged $236K for primary recount

FILE – Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., on June 28, 2022. A third person has been arrested in connection… Read More

DENVER (KDVR) — Update, July 15: The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said neither Tina Peters nor Ron Hanks had submitted the funds required for a recount by the July 15 deadline.

Original: Tina Peters and Ron Hanks, who each handily lost their primary election bids, have requested recounts — but the state will make them pay big bucks if they choose to follow through.

Each candidate will have to pay $236,279.37 to get a recount, and they will have to do it by Friday, according to notices sent to them by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

Peters, the indicted Mesa County elections clerk, came in second by more than 88,500 votes in her bid for Colorado secretary of state, and that’s not counting the more than 175,000 voters who chose the other losing candidate. Hanks, the state representative for District 60, lost by more than 56,500 votes in his bid for U.S. Senate.

Because each ran for statewide office in the Republican primary, the recounts would have to take place in each of Colorado’s 64 counties.

The Secretary of State’s Office acknowledged in the notices that they had requested a recount. Then they advised them of the following:

Pursuant to section 1-10.5-106 (2), C.R.S., and Election Rule 10.10.2, our office has gathered recount cost estimates from all 64 counties. Based on the information provided by all 64 counties, the estimated cost to recount this race is $236,279.37. In accordance with section 1-10.5-102(3)(b), C.R.S., and Election Rule 10.13.1, the recount will be conducted in the same manner as the initial tabulation in each county. To proceed with this recount, section 1-10.5-106 (2) requires you, as the interested party, to deposit with our office $236,279.37 as certified funds sufficient to cover the full estimated cost of the recount no later than tomorrow, July 15th, 2022. These funds will then be held in escrow to cover the costs of the recount in each county in the event that the recount does not result in amended results which would fall within the automatic recount range or would reverse the outcome. You may submit the full estimated cost of the recount to our office by cashier’s check, certified check, or bank money order, payable to “Colorado Department of State”. Payment may be delivered to our office during regular business hours (8AM-5PM), located at 1700 Broadway, Suite 550, Denver, CO 80290. Alternatively, you may submit payment via ACH or wire transfer. For directions to submit payment via this method, please contact me directly, and I will provide you that information over the phone. If we do not receive full payment by tomorrow, July 15th, your request for a recount will denied and no recount will occur. Colorado Secretary of State’s Office

Both Peters and Hanks were among the candidates who questioned the 2020 presidential election result.

In the GOP primary race to face off against U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, Hanks, who rallied at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 but says he did not go inside for the mayhem, lost to more moderate businessman Joe O’Dea. Peters, who was indicted in an election tampering investigation, lost to Pam Anderson for secretary of state.

Meanwhile, Peters is due in court on Friday. She is accused of leaving the state in violation of the terms of her release in the elections misconduct case.