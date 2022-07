(golero/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DAYTON — The City of Dayton announced Thursday on both social media and in a news release that a city pool will be closed through Monday, July 18, “following possible exposure of staff to Covid-19.”

The Dabney Pool at the Northwest Recreation Center on Princeton Drive will be closed through Monday, according to the city of Dayton.

The Northwest Recreation Center remains open.

