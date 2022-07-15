ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Part of Kentucky's abortion law can now be enforced; does not change much in the Commonwealth

WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JF2lu_0ggQSoij00

A law in Kentucky that banned abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy can now be enforced. The Louisville Courier Journal reports, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings lifted the injunction against part of House Bill 3 on Wednesday.

This means the state can enforce this portion of the law while another, which bans abortions after 6 weeks remains under a legal challenge. The ruling does not change much.

The two providers still doing the procedure have stopped after 15 weeks of pregnancy already, while the legal challenges are ongoing.

A statement from the ACLU of Kentucky confirms this, saying:

“Out of an abundance of caution, our client, EMW Women's Surgical Center has not been providing abortions past 15 weeks. Therefore, this ruling has no bearing on our client.”

Planned Parenthood in Louisville stopped providing the procedure after 14 weeks.

Comments / 4

Related
kentuckytoday.com

AG files brief defending Ky. trigger abortion ban, asks court to lift restraining order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed briefs in defense of the state's trigger abortion ban and heartbeat law on Monday. Both laws were blocked in Jefferson Circuit Court late last month while a legal challenge brought by Kentucky's two abortion providers — EMW Women's Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood in Louisville — is pending.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wklw.com

New Laws In Effect In Kentucky

A host of new laws are in effect in Kentucky. The new laws include tougher penalties for fentanyl dealers and porch pirates, new rules for public assistance, and required public comment periods for some actions by local school boards. The Kentucky Constitution states that new laws go into effect 90...
KENTUCKY STATE
middlesboronews.com

Doctors worry about vagueness of Kentucky abortion ban exception

Federal officials have issued guidance in an attempt to clarify when health-care providers can perform an abortion in states that ban the procedure. It says that a physician must stabilize a patient who seeks treatment in a hospital emergency department, according to the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, passed in 1986.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
The Associated Press

Judge blocks enforcement of West Virginia abortion ban

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s only abortion clinic was going before a county judge on Monday to ask that an 1800s-era law be thrown out so the facility can immediately resume abortions. The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia suspended abortion services on June 24, the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The state has an abortion ban on the books dating back 150 years that makes performing or obtaining an abortion a felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison. There is an exception for cases in which a pregnant person’s life is at...
CHARLESTON, WV
spectrumnews1.com

In Focus: Ryan Quarles talks entering 2023 Kentucky Governor's race

KENTUCKY — Republican Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles filed paperwork in May 2022 to enter the state’s 2023 governor’s race. During this In Focus Kentucky segment, Quarles explains what led to his decision to launch his campaign and jump into this race. “I think there deserves to...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

Republicans surpass Democrats for the first time in Kentucky history

Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats for the first time in Kentucky history, according to the latest tally from the State Board of Elections. The development comes after years of Republican electoral victories in Kentucky and dwindling returns for Democrats. Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, celebrated the news in a...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Issues#Abortions#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Commonwealth#House#Planned Parenthood
foxlexington.com

Protestors take to Frankfort to fight for abortion rights

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – \It has been almost one month since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, but that doesn’t mean the fight for abortion rights has stalled as people gathered at the Kentucky State Capital in Frankfort Saturday to make their voices heard. Currently, abortions...
FRANKFORT, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
ACLU
kentuckytoday.com

15-week abortion ban to take effect in Kentucky this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — A federal judge granted a motion to reinstate Kentucky's 15-week abortion ban on Thursday. The 15-week ban had been enjoined since April, when judge Rebecca Grady Jennings issued a preliminary injunction against portions of House Bill 3—a multi-faceted pro-life bill that not only codified the gestational limit on abortion but also bolstered Kentucky's judicial bypass process, updated abortion reporting requirements and introduced new regulations for abortion-inducing drugs.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

FOID emergency rule change submitted in Illinois

The Illinois Secretary of State's Office received an emergency rule change submitted from the Illinois State Police (ISP), directed by Governor Pritzker. The rule change will implement broader use of Clear and Present Danger reports which can bar or revoke a resident's Firearm Owner's Identification (FOID) card.
ILLINOIS STATE
wnky.com

The possible effects of an abortion ban on Kentucky foster care

As a woman’s legal right to an abortion here in the commonwealth hangs in the balance, News 40 decided to take a closer look at how this could effect Kentucky’s foster care system. Officials in Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services says the state’s foster care system...
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Local jails seeing rise in inmate populations

The Russell County Detention Center’s capacity sat at 137 percent earlier this month as jails around the state are again seeing rising inmate numbers following the lessening of pandemic measures put in place by Gov. Andy Beshear in 2020 to control the spread of Covid-19, according to Department of Corrections data.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
110K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy