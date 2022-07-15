Part of Kentucky's abortion law can now be enforced; does not change much in the Commonwealth

A law in Kentucky that banned abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy can now be enforced. The Louisville Courier Journal reports, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings lifted the injunction against part of House Bill 3 on Wednesday.

This means the state can enforce this portion of the law while another, which bans abortions after 6 weeks remains under a legal challenge. The ruling does not change much.

The two providers still doing the procedure have stopped after 15 weeks of pregnancy already, while the legal challenges are ongoing.

A statement from the ACLU of Kentucky confirms this, saying:

“Out of an abundance of caution, our client, EMW Women's Surgical Center has not been providing abortions past 15 weeks. Therefore, this ruling has no bearing on our client.”

Planned Parenthood in Louisville stopped providing the procedure after 14 weeks.