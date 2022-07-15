Local Record: July 15, 2022

Police bodycam footage shows a real goat rodeo with the Benny Hill theme playing in the background. Last Thursday was off to a baaaad start for a goat in Cumberland, Indiana. Police responded to a call about a possible injured goat in someone's yard. When they arrived, they found a goat that seemed to have been drinking its Goat-arade, as it was full of energy. Captain Crooke of the Cumberland Police Department and an officer from the Marion County Animal Care and Control are seen in the video below doing their best to safely capture the goat to make sure it's not injured and to get it back to where it belongs. It's the addition of the Benny Hill theme song for me.

CUMBERLAND, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO