Whittier restaurant owner frustrated with repeated burglaries

Restaurant owner in Whittier frustrated with repeated burglaries 02:39

Whittier police want to catch the suspects who burglarized a local restaurant, causing thousands of dollars in damage. It's the third time the business has been broken into in less than a year.

Orchard's BBQ and Grill in Whittier, which has been burglarized three times in the last year. CBSLA

"They busted the window, crawled in, basically shimmied their way down the wall," the restaurant's owner, Troy Silva, explained to CBSLA.

Security video shows two men dressed in all black repeatedly kick the officer door of Orchard's BBQ and Grill until caved in. Seconds later, they're seen rummaging through the office. The owner said the suspects tried unsuccessfully to steal the safe.

However, they do end up taking about $800 in petty cash, causing more damage than anything else.

"I'm going to blame the politicians,' Silva said. "I'm going to blame the board of supervisors. I'm going to blame our council people. Whittier PD, they are short staffed."

The restaurant owner said that he's furious his business was broken into early Thursday morning, the third time in less than a year that it's been broken into.

"The first guy we were able to catch because he had very distinctive tattoos on the back of his hands. That was an easy catch. These guys were hooded up, just like the second guy," Silva said.

Orchard's BBQ and Grill patron Scott Kalassay said the repeated robberies are disappointing.

"It's disheartening. It's devastating," Kalassay said, "especially when you have business owners, Troy and Debbie, who give so much to the community."

Silva has been in business for nearly 20 years and said he's seen crime in the area increase. Another, nearby business, according to Silva, was also recently burglarized.

Police confirmed that they responded to a burglar at the restaurant, but so far no arrests have been made.

Customers said they're saddened something like this happened in their community and they hope those responsible will be brought to justice.

"Everybody comes here, they congregate. We joke, we call it Cheers, City Hall East. It is literally a community restaurant. That's why it's hurting all of us so much to see members of our extended family go through something like this," Kalassay said.

In addition to the $8,000 worth damage the burglars caused, Silva said another blow is that his insurance will go