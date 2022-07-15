ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake’s Team Denies Rapper Was Arrested in Sweden

By Abid Rahman and Ryan Gajewski
 3 days ago

Rapper Drake has not been arrested in Sweden , his team tells The Hollywood Reporter , dispelling fevered speculation that hit social media on Thursday night (July 14).

Internet speculation suggested Drake had been arrested by local police at a Stockholm nightclub. His team categorically tells THR that the Grammy winner was in his hotel in the Swedish capital and had not been arrested.

As documented in a series of Instagram posts, the Canadian rapper landed at Sweden’s Arlanda airport on Wednesday lunchtime, flying via his personal baby blue Boeing 767 dubbed “Air Drake.” Since he touched down in Sweden, local media reports say the rapper visited the trendy Östermalm district of Stockholm and hit up Ciccio’s restaurant.

It is unclear if the rapper is in Sweden to record music or for personal reasons.

Last month, Drake released his house-inspired seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind , which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200.

On Wednesday, Drake revealed details of a music festival in his hometown Toronto later this month. The rapper’s October World Weekend is set to take place July 28-Aug. 1 with a lineup including a Young Money reunion featuring Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, as well as appearances from Lil Baby and Chris Brown.

This article originally appeared in THR.com .

HipHopDX.com

City Girl Yung Miami Dragged By Twitter 'Grandma' For Asking Diddy 'So What We Is?'

City Girls rapper Yung Miami launched her own show called Caresha Please with REVOLT last month. Naturally, her first guest was REVOLT CEO Sean “Diddy” Combs who sat down with the 28-year-old Florida native where they finally confirmed they’re dating. But evidently, a woman on Twitter found the way she sought clarification on the status of their relationship cringeworthy.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Tevin Campbell Confirms L.A. Reid Wanted Babyface To Give "Can We Talk" To Usher

It has gone down in music history as one of his greatest hits, but "Can We Talk" almost slipped through Tevin Campbell's fingers. The R&B legend found fame back in the 1990s and for decades, Campbell has been performing his classics for fans worldwide. He has worked with some of the top producers, songwriters, and singers in the business, and during his chat with the State of Black Music Podcast, he revealed that "Can We Talk" was *thisclose* to being Usher's song.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Nicki Minaj Transforms Into Seductive Catwoman At 2022 Essence Music Festival: Watch

Nicki Minaj, 39, made a lasting impression as a headline performer at the Essence Music Festival on July 1! The rapper took the stage in a sexy Catwoman inspired outfit as she entertained the New Orleans, LA crowd of music fans at Caesars Superdome. The superstar channeled Halle Berry‘s 2004 film for the dramatic opening, which included a face cover and cat ears as she writhed around the stage in a latex bodysuit with gloves. During the set, she performed all her major hits like “Beez in the Trap,” and “Moment 4 Life,” even bringing out Lil’ Wayne for throwback hit “High School.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
HipHopDX.com

Quavo Shows Off 'Trap Money' Advance After 'Signing' To Druski's Coulda Been Records

Quavo is a rap superstar, but who knew he was a jokester too? On Wednesday (June 22), the Migos frontman linked up with comedian Druski and decided to have some fun. In a clip shared on social media, Quavo and Druski were hanging out at an airport when they jokingly announced the rapper was the first artist signed to Druski’s Coulda Been Records. Druski solidified the new addition to his label by rewarding with Huncho a stack of dirty cash.
CELEBRITIES
