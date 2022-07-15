ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yankees’ Jonathan Loaisiga roughed up in return from lengthy IL stint

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Aaron Boone was excited for the return of Jonathan Loaisiga from the injured list on Thursday, confident he would pitch again as he did in 2021, when he was one of the better relievers in baseball.

Perhaps he’ll get there, but his first game back was a step in the wrong direction.

Loaisiga entered in the eighth inning of a tied game, which quickly became untied as the Reds jumped on him for three runs before they beat the Yankees 7-6 in 10 innings at the Stadium.

Coming off a seven-week stay on the IL for right shoulder inflammation, Loaisiga gave up four singles in two-thirds of an inning, turning a 1-1 score into a 4-1 deficit.

“Physically [I feel] really good,” Loaisiga said through an interpreter. “Unfortunately, don’t feel too good that things didn’t work out the way I wanted. … Just looking forward to the next outing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PuWeV_0ggQOklJ00
Jonathan Loaisiga walks back to the dugout after being pulled in the eighth inning.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbw2x_0ggQOklJ00
Jonathan Loaisiga gave up three runs in the eighth inning in his return from the IL.

Boone expressed some regret over leaving Loaisiga in as long as he did.

The score was still 2-1 with two outs and runners on second and third — and Albert Abreu was ready in the bullpen — when Kyle Farmer roped a two-run single off Loaisiga.

“I probably should have got him [before the Farmer at-bat], just as much as he had to work in the inning,” Boone said. “But I thought he threw the ball well.”

Loaisiga had been ineffective before landing on the IL, posting a 7.02 ERA across 16 ²/₃ innings, but Boone was confident he could turn it around.

“I think Lo’s a stud and that’s my expectation of what he’s going to be,” Boone said before the game. “I think he’s going to be a critical part of our bullpen. … Last year he put together one of the best years of any reliever in the game and that’s who we think he is.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Kyle Farmer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
37K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy