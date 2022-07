A new generation of Honda CR-V is coming and is looking to set a new standard for the affordable family crossover. The first generation debuted with one model trim in 1996 for the US market and has evolved steadily through five generations, but now it's taking a leap to become something larger and more sophisticated while Honda leans into hybrid technology. The sixth-generation CR-V arrives wider and longer than previous generations, and with new and more mature and chiseled styling that follows in the footsteps of the latest Honda Accord and Civic models. We visited the new CR-V in a secret location recently in Los Angeles to check out the next iteration of what Honda describes as "America's favorite SUV" and came away optimistic that it will be a winner for the Japanese brand.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO