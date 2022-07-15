Whittier restaurants suffering amid spree of break-ins
Orchard’s BBQ and Grill in Whittier was struck by burglars for the third time in 10 months on Thursday, the owner said.
And this restaurant isn’t alone; the thieves’ tactics were also used at another nearby restaurant, according to the Whittier Police Department.
To make matters worse, beyond the petty cash that was stolen, the thieves left a trail of destruction, and the damage will cost more to replace than the amount they stole, the owner added.
Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 14, 2022.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.
Comments / 2