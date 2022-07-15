ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whittier, CA

Whittier restaurants suffering amid spree of break-ins

By Mary Beth McDade
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2057Ke_0ggQNjun00

Orchard’s BBQ and Grill in Whittier was struck by burglars for the third time in 10 months on Thursday, the owner said.

And this restaurant isn’t alone; the thieves’ tactics were also used at another nearby restaurant, according to the Whittier Police Department.

To make matters worse, beyond the petty cash that was stolen, the thieves left a trail of destruction, and the damage will cost more to replace than the amount they stole, the owner added.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News on July 14, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Pedestrian severely injured in Tarzana hit-and-run crash

A woman was injured late last week after a hit-and-run driver crashed into her and her vehicle in Tarzana, police said. The incident occurred around 2:55 p.m. July 15 near the intersection of Etiwanda Avenue and Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A four-door Chevy Spark was heading south on Etiwanda, veered […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Suspects charged in deadly series of 7-Eleven robberies

Two men accused in a deadly crime spree that left three people dead and three others injured between July 9 and July 11 were charged by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office Monday. D.A. Todd Spitzer, who has described the crimes as “a reign of terror,” announced the charges against 20-year-old Malike Patt and 44-year-old […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whittier, CA
Whittier, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Police seek driver in fatal Hollywood hit-and-run

A woman is dead after she was struck by two cars in Hollywood early Sunday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is looking for one of the drivers involved. The woman, whose identity has not been released, was initially struck by a Toyota Corolla near the intersection of North Wilton Place and Sierra Vista Avenue just before 5 a.m., the LAPD said in a news release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

LAPD issues community alert following recent street robberies

The Los Angeles Police Department is warning some communities to be on alert in light of recent street robberies and follow-home attacks. The Police Department issued what’s called an “Area Safety Bulletin” Saturday, warning that victims have been followed in areas like Melrose Avenue, the jewelry district in downtown, certain nightclubs and even high-end businesses […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchard S Bbq#The Ktla 5 News#Nexstar Media Inc
orangecountytribune.com

“Suspicious death” of a woman

The “suspicious death” of a woman in Huntington Beach Saturday afternoon has resulted in one “person of interest” being taken into custody as the investigation continues. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, police responded to reports of “suspicious circumstances” at a home...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

Video: Car crashes into Sylmar home

A car careened into a Sylmar home Sunday evening, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The car smashed into the back of a home in the 12200 block of Canyon Hill Avenue just after 6:30 p.m., the LAFD said in an alert. The driver was freed from the wreckage by the LAFD, and no […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

7-Eleven in Arcadia robbed at gunpoint

A 7-Eleven store in Arcadia was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night, just days after a violent armed robbery spree took place at some of the convenience store’s other locations across the Southland. Just before midnight Saturday, Arcadia police responded to the store on the 200 block of East Live Oak Avenue for a report […]
ARCADIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

Surge in violent street robberies prompts community alert from LAPD

LOS ANGELES - A series of robberies across Los Angeles has prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to issue a community alert to the public. LAPD said in a tweet there is an ongoing crime trend of follow-home robberies, with suspects finding their victims in popular areas such as Melrose Avenue and the Jewelry District as well as nightclubs and high-end restaurants in the Fairfax District and Beverly Grove areas, then following them and committing the robberies as the victim arrives home or at their business.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

7-Eleven in Arcadia hit by armed robbery; unrelated to recent string of crimes

Authorities are on the lookout for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven located in Arcadia at gunpoint Saturday evening.The incident occurred just before midnight at the 7-Eleven located on East Live Oak Avenue. Officers rushed to the scene after the clerk reported the armed robbery. According to Arcadia Police Department, the suspect entered the convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint, demanding they money from the cash register. The employee complied with the suspect's demand and handed them the money, which the suspect grabbed before running from the store and entering a dark-colored sedan which fled from the area. Officers have described the suspect as a Hispanic male, standing around 5-feet, 6-inches tall. He was wearing a green camouflage jacket with a green baseball hat, black gloves, a blue medical face mask and white shoes. It was made clear that the robbery was in no way related to the recent string of crimes that have plagued the Southland, after two suspects wanted in connection with those incidents were arrested on Friday. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Arcadia police at (626) 574-5151.
ARCADIA, CA
CBS News

Man shot in both shoulders after argument at McDonald's in Whittier

A man was shot in both shoulders following an argument with a pair of suspects at a McDonald's on Saturday. The shooting occurred a little after 9:15 p.m. at the fast food restaurant located at 8500 Washington Boulevard. According to police, the shooting was preceded by an altercation between the...
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Motorcyclist killed in Mission Hills hit-and-run

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the driver of a pickup who fatally struck a motorcyclist in Mission Hills and then fled the scene. The crash happened near the intersection of Rinaldi Street and Sepulveda Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night, according to police. Police say a dark-colored pickup truck traveling westbound on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Norwalk home heavily damaged by fire

A Norwalk home sustained considerable damage after catching fire Sunday evening. The blaze was first reported just after 11:45 p.m. at a resident on Crestbrook Street, where a nearby tree fire was said to have spread to the home.According to Los Angeles County Fire Department crews on scene, the single-story home took heavy damage as a result. It took them a little over an hour to extinguish the flames, just before midnight. Firefighters were unsure how the fire started in the first place, and an investigation was underway. They were unsure if any other residents were displaced by the incident and reported no injuries. 
NORWALK, CA
KTLA

KTLA

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy