Photos: Virginia flooding washes out homes, roads

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Flood Watch for Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia through Monday morning. Flooding will be possible due to excessive rainfall from showers and thunderstorms through the overnight hours. Rain totals will range around 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts possible.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After the second bout of severe flooding in a year left more than 100 structures damaged across Buchanan County, Virginia, local residents and nearby citizens are left wondering why exactly the county is prone to such disasters. In press briefings with Virginia Department of...
(WBFF) — People in Baltimore County, Carroll County, and Frederick County scrambled for cover as tornado warnings moved through Maryland. The evening storms caused traffic slowdowns as torrential rain fell on road around Baltimore. These storms come as people are still without power from the storms that swept through...
(CN) – A highly contagious disease swept across the country, rapidly becoming the single leading cause of death. All aspects of daily life were disrupted, and minority communities were disproportionately impacted with the only cure being to isolate and rest. For Black Americans in the early 1900s, isolation and...
RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 21,244 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 55,331 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,912,217. As of Friday's update, 53,431 (+272 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and...
GLOUCESTER Co., Va. - The Virginia Department of Forestry said it has confirmed the presence of the emerald ash borer, an invasive tree-killing insect, in Gloucester County. A release from the VDOF says this small, metallic-green beetle is "one of the worst" invasive insects in the United States and is responsible for destroying millions of ash trees since it was first identified in Virginia in 2008.
WIKIEUP, Ariz. - A wildfire has forced the evacuation of about 20 people from the unincorporated Mohave County community of Wikieup in northwestern Arizona, authorities said on July 17. Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the wildfire was at 75 acres Sunday and threatening multiple...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. — After more than 40 people were reported missing in massive flooding in Virginia, officials said Thursday everyone has been accounted for. Buchanan County Sheriff's Office responded to flooding following a massive storm in western Virginia on Tuesday. Initially, 44 people were reported missing. Rescuers cleared 400 buildings in the area.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorm warning are in effect in several counties in the Richmond area and throughout central Virginia. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in southeastern Louisa, southeastern Goochland, northwestern Hanover, northwestern Henrico, southwestern Caroline, eastern Nottoway and northern Dinwiddie Counties.
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Society (USGS) confirmed another earthquake on Friday night. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at around 10:15 p.m., 4.3 miles east of Elgin. It had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 1.86 miles. Earlier this week, Kershaw County...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A campaign called Operation Southern Slow Down will launch Monday, July 18, in five southeastern states, including Tennessee. The operation will be a team effort to stop the increase of people driving over the speed limit, a spokesperson from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office said. According...
BALTIMORE -- Over the next few hours, the sky will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.There will be a few isolated showers and possibly a storm through midnight. The storm threat will decrease overnight through Monday morning. Another round of storms is expected late Monday afternoon. These storms could enter the Baltimore area between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. with the 5–6 p.m. time frame being the most likely window for rain.Monday is an Alert Day due to the threat of severe storms and localized flash flooding.The Storm Prediction Center has the Baltimore area at a marginal risk for severe storms, meaning isolated...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — New CDC data shows the COVID-19 situation has worsened in our region as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surges nationwide. Johnson County is the only remaining local county in the low spread category, where the CDC says masks aren’t necessary for most people. Carter,...
Photos show the devastation caused by severe flash floods in Buchanan County, Virginia, Tuesday. Over 100 homes have been affected by the floods, officials said. The more than 40 unaccounted for have been found. The Sheriff's Office said there are no confirmed fatalities or major injuries from the floods at...
INDIANAPOLIS — Persistent heavy rain across parts of Indiana led the National Weather Service to issue a Flash Flood Warning Sunday afternoon. The NWS issued a Flash Flood Warning for an area that included parts of Hamilton, Madison and Delaware County, setting it to expire at 9 p.m. Sunday.
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Amid an alarming increase in the number of cars speeding over 100 mph during the past two years in the Southeast, Georgia and South Carolina will put Operation Slow Down into effect Monday. According to statistics by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speed was a factor...
Extremely gusty winds and high temperatures will create dangerous conditions across most of Montana throughout Monday. Expect wind gusts up to 65 MPH and temperatures in the 90s and triple digits. These kinds of conditions create various dangers: fire weather, flying objects and dust storms are all very possible. Please...
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a missing/endangered person alert for a 35-year-old woman believed to be in “extreme danger.”. The woman, Shanitia Mikell Eure-Lewis, is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen on July 17 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, in Newport News, according to Virginia State Police.
ALTAVISTA, Va. – Good news for drivers!. Gas prices across Central and Southwest Virginia are sliding back down. The national average still sits at $4.57 a gallon, while the average price across the Commonwealth is about $4.36. Your lowest price in the Southwest region would be in Craig County,...
Officials said on Thursday that over 40 people are unaccounted for and more than 100 homes have been damaged or destroyed due to severe flooding throughout Western Virginia on Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management said that beginning on Tuesday through early Wednesday morning, torrential rain caused flash flooding in Buchanan County, Virginia, as well as widespread power outages and damages to roads and homes.
