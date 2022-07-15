Photos: Virginia flooding washes out homes, roads

BALTIMORE -- Over the next few hours, the sky will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.There will be a few isolated showers and possibly a storm through midnight. The storm threat will decrease overnight through Monday morning. Another round of storms is expected late Monday afternoon. These storms could enter the Baltimore area between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. with the 5–6 p.m. time frame being the most likely window for rain.Monday is an Alert Day due to the threat of severe storms and localized flash flooding.The Storm Prediction Center has the Baltimore area at a marginal risk for severe storms, meaning isolated...

