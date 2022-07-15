ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Photos: Virginia flooding washes out homes, roads

Boston 25 News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Virginia flooding washes out homes, roads A truck sits on the edge...

www.boston25news.com

WTRF- 7News

Flood Watch for Ohio and West Virginia through Monday morning

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Flood Watch for Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia through Monday morning. Flooding will be possible due to excessive rainfall from showers and thunderstorms through the overnight hours. Rain totals will range around 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts possible.
WHEELING, WV
WJHL

Why does Buchanan County keep flooding?

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – After the second bout of severe flooding in a year left more than 100 structures damaged across Buchanan County, Virginia, local residents and nearby citizens are left wondering why exactly the county is prone to such disasters. In press briefings with Virginia Department of...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Tornado warnings hit several Maryland counties

(WBFF) — People in Baltimore County, Carroll County, and Frederick County scrambled for cover as tornado warnings moved through Maryland. The evening storms caused traffic slowdowns as torrential rain fell on road around Baltimore. These storms come as people are still without power from the storms that swept through...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WTKR News 3

Virginia Department of Forestry: Invasive tree-killing insect found in Gloucester Co.

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. - The Virginia Department of Forestry said it has confirmed the presence of the emerald ash borer, an invasive tree-killing insect, in Gloucester County. A release from the VDOF says this small, metallic-green beetle is "one of the worst" invasive insects in the United States and is responsible for destroying millions of ash trees since it was first identified in Virginia in 2008.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
fox10phoenix.com

Big Sandy Fire: Wildfire leads to about 20 evacuations in Arizona community

WIKIEUP, Ariz. - A wildfire has forced the evacuation of about 20 people from the unincorporated Mohave County community of Wikieup in northwestern Arizona, authorities said on July 17. Officials with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the wildfire was at 75 acres Sunday and threatening multiple...
WIKIEUP, AZ
WTVR CBS 6

Everyone has been accounted for following massive Virginia flood

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. — After more than 40 people were reported missing in massive flooding in Virginia, officials said Thursday everyone has been accounted for. Buchanan County Sheriff's Office responded to flooding following a massive storm in western Virginia on Tuesday. Initially, 44 people were reported missing. Rescuers cleared 400 buildings in the area.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorm warning are in effect in several counties in the Richmond area and throughout central Virginia. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in southeastern Louisa, southeastern Goochland, northwestern Hanover, northwestern Henrico, southwestern Caroline, eastern Nottoway and northern Dinwiddie Counties.
RICHMOND, VA
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Society (USGS) confirmed another earthquake on Friday night. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at around 10:15 p.m., 4.3 miles east of Elgin. It had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 1.86 miles. Earlier this week, Kershaw County...
ELGIN, SC
wvlt.tv

‘Operation Southern Slow Down’ to launch in 5 states this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A campaign called Operation Southern Slow Down will launch Monday, July 18, in five southeastern states, including Tennessee. The operation will be a team effort to stop the increase of people driving over the speed limit, a spokesperson from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office said. According...
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Severe thunderstorms will bring flash flooding on Monday

BALTIMORE -- Over the next few hours, the sky will remain partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.There will be a few isolated showers and possibly a storm through midnight. The storm threat will decrease overnight through Monday morning. Another round of storms is expected late Monday afternoon. These storms could enter the Baltimore area between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. with the 5–6 p.m. time frame being the most likely window for rain.Monday is an Alert Day due to the threat of severe storms and localized flash flooding.The Storm Prediction Center has the Baltimore area at a marginal risk for severe storms, meaning isolated...
BALTIMORE, MD
wcyb.com

Masks now recommended in all but one Tri-Cities county

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — New CDC data shows the COVID-19 situation has worsened in our region as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surges nationwide. Johnson County is the only remaining local county in the low spread category, where the CDC says masks aren’t necessary for most people. Carter,...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina launching crackdown on speeding

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Amid an alarming increase in the number of cars speeding over 100 mph during the past two years in the Southeast, Georgia and South Carolina will put Operation Slow Down into effect Monday. According to statistics by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speed was a factor...
GEORGIA STATE
920kvec.com

Severe storms in West Virginia result in heavy flooding, leaving approximately 40 people unaccounted for

Officials said on Thursday that over 40 people are unaccounted for and more than 100 homes have been damaged or destroyed due to severe flooding throughout Western Virginia on Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management said that beginning on Tuesday through early Wednesday morning, torrential rain caused flash flooding in Buchanan County, Virginia, as well as widespread power outages and damages to roads and homes.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA

