STEVENSVILLE — It is with great sadness that we announce the death of the Reverend Robert William Dickey, Jr. of Stevensville, MD on June 29, 2022, at the age of 90.

Born on April 15, 1932, in Lexington, VA, Bob was the son of the late parents Dr. Robert William Dickey, Sr. and Elizabeth Drury Dickey.

Bob spent his childhood in Lexington, where his father was a physics professor at Washington & Lee University (W&L). He graduated from Woodberry Forest in Orange, VA and attended W&L before serving as a Navy Medical Corpsman during the Korean War. After the war ended, he received his Bachelor's in Economics from Duke University also serving as president of SAE during that time.

Following graduation, Bob worked for the DuPont Company in both Seaford and Wilmington, DE before deciding to study for the ministry. While working for the DuPont Company, he met his future beloved wife Carolyn Joyce Weimer of Newark, DE.

Bob attended the Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, VA, receiving his Master of Divinity. He received his clinical training from the Danville State Hospital in Danville, PA and his pastoral training at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Washington, DC. He spent the next three decades serving at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Sundance, WY, St. John's Church in Upton, WY, St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Washington, DC., St. Phillips Episcopal Church in Laurel, DE and St. Thomas Episcopal Church in McLean, VA.

Bob was a gifted counselor and life coach. Counseling others, both personally and professionally, was his passion and forte. He was also a scratch golfer and teaching golf professional for many years. He enjoyed competitive sports, weightlifting, the beach, his dogs and, of course, his beloved family.

Bob spent his retirement years in Kent Island, MD with his wife Carolyn, enjoying the peace, beauty, and tranquility of Eastern Shore living.

Bob left his mark as a priest, counselor, coach, teacher, tutor, father, and friend.

In addition to his parents, Bob is predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth Lankford Dickey.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Carolyn Weimer Dickey; daughters, Beth Leeth (Alan) of Herndon, VA, Karen Lou Dickey (Dena) of Stevensville, MD, and Gwen Pfundstein of Annapolis, MD. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Isaac, Emma, Aaron, David, and Sarah: and 10 great-grandchildren, Wesley, Arlo, Lola, Willa, Amelia, Grady, Luke, Effie, Ada and Avi.

A memorial service, with lunch to follow, is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. July 22nd at Christ Church, 830 Romancoke Road, Stevensville, MD 21666.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in his name, to Christ Church in Stevensville, MD or Queenstown Landing Assisted Living & Memory Care in Queenstown, MD.

