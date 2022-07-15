ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

John Joseph Adams "Poppy"

Bay Times & Record Observer
Bay Times & Record Observer
 3 days ago

CENTRAL CITY — John Joseph Adams passed away after a long battle with cancer on June 24, 2022.

He was born on March 15, 1937 to John “Jack” Adams and Mary Margaret Penton in a small fishing village called Joe Batts Arm, Newfoundland.

John graduated from school at 17 and was asked to be a teacher at St. Joseph’s Catholic school on Fogo Island for two years. He was a veteran of the Royal Canadian Airforce during the Korean War. Later on in his life he became a delivery driver for his daughter who owned Island Flowers, he was also known as “The Flower Guy”.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John And Mary Adams, his wife of 20 plus years, Karen Adams, and his niece Mary Decker.

John is survived by his seven brothers; Dennis (Jeanette), Joe, Benedict (Judy), Gordon (Madeline), Desmond (Nora), Aiden (Violet), and Germain. His daughter Jennifer Carter (Jeff), and his son Michael Adams (Roseanne). His five grandchildren; Megan Adams, Mick Adams, Nicole Varney, Rachel Varney (Matthew Higgins), and Samantha Adams. His great grandchildren; Savannah Adams, Casey Funk, Zion Trudeau, Daniel Higgins, Turner McKay, and Maisy Higgins. Also many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

To plant a tree in memory of John Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Decker
Person
Daniel Higgins
Person
John Adams
Person
John Joseph Adams
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poppy#Catholic
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Bay Times & Record Observer

Bay Times & Record Observer

Chester, MD
75
Followers
334
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kent Island Bay Times and the Record-Observer have been serving Queen Anne's County since 1963 and 1824, respectively.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/qa/

Comments / 0

Community Policy