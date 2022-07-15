John Joseph Adams "Poppy"

CENTRAL CITY — John Joseph Adams passed away after a long battle with cancer on June 24, 2022.

He was born on March 15, 1937 to John “Jack” Adams and Mary Margaret Penton in a small fishing village called Joe Batts Arm, Newfoundland.

John graduated from school at 17 and was asked to be a teacher at St. Joseph’s Catholic school on Fogo Island for two years. He was a veteran of the Royal Canadian Airforce during the Korean War. Later on in his life he became a delivery driver for his daughter who owned Island Flowers, he was also known as “The Flower Guy”.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John And Mary Adams, his wife of 20 plus years, Karen Adams, and his niece Mary Decker.

John is survived by his seven brothers; Dennis (Jeanette), Joe, Benedict (Judy), Gordon (Madeline), Desmond (Nora), Aiden (Violet), and Germain. His daughter Jennifer Carter (Jeff), and his son Michael Adams (Roseanne). His five grandchildren; Megan Adams, Mick Adams, Nicole Varney, Rachel Varney (Matthew Higgins), and Samantha Adams. His great grandchildren; Savannah Adams, Casey Funk, Zion Trudeau, Daniel Higgins, Turner McKay, and Maisy Higgins. Also many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

