ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER/GREEN ISLAND: STOLEN CAR AND MULTIPLE ATTEMPTED BREAK-INS

By Rich Lerche
ocscanner.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 14th at approximately 1:13 am a resident on the 500 block of Bayview Drive had their black Mercedes stolen. Another dark color car is believed to be involved. Not only...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Head-On Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A head-on crash was reported during rush hour, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred after 8 a.m. on Monday, July 18 on Route 40 at New York Avenue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, initial reports said. At least two people were reported hurt. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

3-year-old dies after head-on minivan crash in Freehold, NJ

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — One of the three children in a mini-van that was involved in a head-on collision on Thursday has died. Three vehicles were involved in the crash — a Ford F-350 driven by a 53-year-old man from Little Egg Harbor Township, a Chrysler Pacifica driven by Denise James, 42, of Ocean Township in Ocean County, and a Honda CR-V driven by a 34-year-old Jackson resident.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Newark, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Stafford Twp., NJ, Police: Walmart Shoplifters Arrested, Drugs Found

Stafford Township Police arrested two people for allegedly shoplifting at the Manahawkin Walmart Friday and found the stolen items and more in their possession. According to a Facebook post from Stafford Twp. Police, at about 6:45 PM on Friday, July 15th, Brittany Koppenjan, 30, from Lacey Township, and Ryan Powell, 36, of Seaside Heights, were seen stealing several electronic items from Walmart and putting the items into bags.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Union Beach, NJ cop, 29, killed in off-duty crash on Route 36

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — An off-duty cop serving Union Beach was killed in a Sunday morning crash, according to police. Union Beach police Chief Michael Woodrow said on social media that Detective Corporal Timothy Kelly, Jr., 29, was a "rising star" who had been with the department for five years. He was taking a similar path to his father who had also served in law enforcement, police said.
UNION BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 53, killed in South Jersey crash, police say

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Vineland, officials said. A white 2011 GMC Sierra traveling south on North Mill Road crossed over the double-solid yellow lines and into the northbound lane at 6:39 p.m. when it collided with a black 2018 Mazda, Vineland police said. The...
VINELAND, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stolen Car#Green Island#Property Crime#Toms River Green Island#Bayview Drive#Mercedes
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Township Congratulates Two Police Retirees

TOMS RIVER – At the recent Township Council meeting, they congratulated Corporal Thomas Herbst and CSO Robert Marion on their retirements. The Toms River Police Department would like to thank Corporal Herbst for his 21 years of service and his commitment to (ESU) Emergency Services Unit, Marine Unit, and dedication to the youth in the community.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Dear Jersey Shore Bennies, The Ocean is a No Parking Zone

BRIGANTINE, NJ – We see it happen every year. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, the most bizarre things happen here at the Jersey Shore, but one constant thing is visitors driving on the beach with non-four-wheel drive vehicles, getting stuck and people leaving their vehicles parked on the beach during low tide, not realizing there are these things called tides.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: SHED COLLAPSE TRAPPING VICTIM

First responders are on the scene of a shed collapse on the 1400 block of Tuckerton Avenue. There is a victim trapped in the collapse with what may be life threatening injuries, as per reports over the scanner. The victim is conscious at this time. There is no additional information available at this time. As new details become available we will update our page.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Young Pilot Killed In Cape May Plane Crash

A 22-year-old pilot was killed in a Cape May County plane crash early Saturday, July 16, authorities said. Thomas Gibson was the sole occupant of the single-engine Piper PA-12 that crashed into a field near Paramount Air Airport around 9:40 a.m., the FAA and Middle Township police said. The Ocean...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: SUMMARY OF SHED COLLAPSE FROM WHITING FIRE DEPARTMENT

At approx 1:26pm Station 33 was dispatched to the Fox Hollow section of town for a structural collapse. Chief 3300 arrived on location and confirmed one individual was trapped beneath a collapsed shed. Rescue 3303 and Engine 3301 responded to the scene and crews were instructed to bring rescue airbags, saws, and cribbing to the collapsed structure. Also responding to the scene was an engine from JBMDL. Crews worked extensively to lift the structure from the individual/stabilize. Saws were then utilized to gain entry/access to the individual. The individual was successfully extricated from the structure and transported to Bowker Field for a Medivac (Engine 3311, Brush 3339, Utility 3327, an engine from Sta 60, and 6200 secured the LZ while aformentioned crews were making the rescue). Assisting on scene with patient care were EMTs from Manchester EMS and Paramedics from RWJ. A technical job well done by all involved.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Sand Tiger Shark Sighting Close To Beach In Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT, N.J. (CBS) — A shark sighting down the shore, and it’s not too far from the beach. A sand tiger shark was spotted less than 100 yards off the beach, about a mile north of the Barnegat Inlet. Reel Fantasea Fishing Charters shared a video on Facebook, writing: “you never know what lurks below.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Tons Of Debris Removed In Jersey Shore Area Clean-Ups

JERSEY SHORE – Construction debris, household garbage, and more were removed from forests and shores as part of the Barnegat Bay Blitz. The clean-ups took place over several days. In one area of protected open space, crews from the State Department of Environmental Protection, Ocean County Parks, and the Public Works departments from Toms River and Berkeley collected three, 30-yard containers of trash and debris.
JERSEY SHORE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy