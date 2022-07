When Death or Glory announced its closing, there was a communal sigh that happened. Well, lucky for us, the space has been redesigned and has reopened as The Falcon. A revival of the former The Falcon House, the new beach bar and restaurant features a global street food menu curated by executive chef Mike Stuhlmuller and a cocktail menu with plenty of new sips. Death or Glory owner Annie Blake is back and this time she’s partnered with Sweetwater owner Sean Inglehart to breathe new life into the vintage 100-year-old home.

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO