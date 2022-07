The Palm Beach outpost of the famed New York City French restaurant has redesigned its dinner menu and has added a few new favorites to its Sunday brunch selections. Dinner dishes include a lobster linguine with cherry tomatoes and garlic butter and petite as well as grande seafood towers with all the essentials like lobster, oysters and shrimp. If you’re looking to dine out for brunch, its new steak and chicken sandwiches paired with a nice glass of wine will surely satisfy. Bon Appétit!

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO