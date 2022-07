Jamaal Bailey grew up in a building his family owned on Paulding Avenue in the North Bronx, in an area where it’s common for Black households to own their own homes. Now a state senator, he’s part of a group of elected officials of color who are pushing for more help for New Yorkers who want to become owners. “It made me who I am,” he said. “I know New York City is a city of renters, but I want it to be a city of homeowners too.”

