ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Greece's tourism minister wants German retirees to spend winter in Greece instead of stressing out about the natural-gas crisis

By Huileng Tan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTGwH_0ggQL9UQ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkVQZ_0ggQL9UQ00
Winters in Greece are typically mild.

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images

  • The Greek tourism minister is inviting Germans to spend winter in Greece, where the season is mild.
  • Russia has been reducing natural-gas flows to Germany and Europe over the last few months.
  • Germany is nervous Russia will cut off its natural-gas supplies completely ahead of winter.

Greece has a proposition for Germans who are stressed out over the prospect of a natural-gas shortage this winter.

"For autumn and winter, it would be a great pleasure for us Greeks to welcome German pensioners who want to experience a 'Mediterranean winter' with Greek hospitality, mild weather and high-quality services," Greek tourism minister Vasilis Kikilias told the Bild newspaper, in a report published on Thursday. "We will wait for you here."

The invitation comes as Russia has been reducing natural-gas flows to Germany and Europe over the last few months, citing reasons such as energy companies' refusal to pay in rubles and an equipment hold-up in Canada. Germany — Europe's largest economy — is nervous about a complete cut of Russian gas supplies ahead of winter as Moscow retaliates against sweeping sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

But, as the mayor of the Greek port city of Chania on the island of Crete told Bild, "we don't need heating in the house."

"We invite every German who wants to come to us this winter to live here — away from the crises. Chania is the perfect place to survive a crisis winter: warm, friendly people and perhaps the best year-round climate in all of Europe," said the city's mayor, Panagiotis Simandirakis, per Bild.

"No German will freeze in Greece," said Simandirakis.

Berlin is trying to fill up natural-gas storage to 90% by the beginning of November. It's now 65% full, according to Germany's Federal Network Regulator, the country's energy regulator.

Berlin has already moved into the second stage of its three-stage emergency gas plan that could lead to rationing in its final stage if the situation worsens. Germany is reliant on piped natural gas from Russia, which accounts for 35% of its imports of the fuel.

The chief of Germany's Federal Network Agency warned consumers on Thursday their monthly bills could triple next year due to falling Russian natural-gas imports, according to the RND news outlet.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Putin warns Russia will ‘respond’ if Nato develop military infrastructures in Finland and Sweden

Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia will respond if Nato sets up military infrastructure in Finland and Sweden.The Russian president, however, suggested that his nation does not have the same “problems” with the two countries as they do with Ukraine and said they can join “whatever they want”.“They only must clearly understand that there were no threats to them before,” Mr Putin said.“Now, if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there, we will have to respond in a mirror manner.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Putin’s ‘rhetoric’ and threat towards Nato should be ignored, says Liz TrussConsequences for world freedom ‘appalling’ if Ukraine lose war, Boris Johnson saysPutin’s ‘rhetoric’ and threat to Nato should be ignored says Liz Truss
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stressed Out#Greek#Germans#Russian
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
Vice

A Drug Lord Who ‘Died’ of COVID Last Year Was Just Arrested in Europe

A major international drug trafficker, Brazilian Sergio Roberto de Carvalho, was arrested this week, two years after faking his own death from Covid. Carvalho, also known as “Major Carvalho,” was living under a fake identity in Europe—under the name of Paul Wouter, according to authorities. He was arrested in Hungary on June 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
DOPE Quick Reads

Why Has Russia Claimed to Have Destroyed Two US-Made High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) Missile Launchers?

Earlier this week, the Russian defense ministry claimed that its forces destroyed two HIMARS in the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. It was also alleged that Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots after capturing the Luhansk region over the weekend. These allegations emerge following the U.S.' recent provision of four HIMARS to Ukraine as their war against Russia wages on. [i]
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

It’s 122 Degrees at the Hottest Place in the World

Despite the fact that some people question the existence of global warming, the world gets hotter almost every year. The year 2020 was one of the three hottest in history. The year 2021 ranked sixth in temperature since data began to be collected. The primary reason for the temperature increase is man made. The NOAA […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Ukrainian GOAT injures group of Russian soldiers with GRENADES: Animal sets off invaders' own tripwire boobytraps

A Ukrainian goat has injured 40 Russian soldiers after triggering their own tripwire and setting off a series of grenades. Ukraine's Chief Intelligence Directorate said the Kremlin forces were hospitalised after they boobytrapped themselves in the village of Kinski Rozdory in Zaporizhzhia. Putin's men had installed pinned grenades around the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship

Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Business Insider

550K+
Followers
36K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy