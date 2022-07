All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Coppell Arts Center will present the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with tribute band The Four C Notes. This show features favorite hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don’t Cry," "Walk Like A Man," "Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You," "Workin’ My Way Back To You (Babe), "Let’s Hang On," "Oh, What A Night" (December 1963) and more.

COPPELL, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO