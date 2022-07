Inflation news provides more signs the worst in the stock market (SPY) is not behind us. Earnings season is providing more signs the worst is not behind us. Economic reports are providing more signs the worst is not yet behind us. The only confusion is all the silly little "suckers rallies" that pop up between the next leg lower. My advice...don't be a sucker. Read on below for this week's commentary to explain why the bear is not done mauling stocks. That will be at the heart of our discussion in this week's commentary.….

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO