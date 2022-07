Lizzo’s fall arena tour doesn’t begin until Sept. 23, but she wasn’t going to let Friday’s release of her new “Special” album go by without greeting at least a few of them in the flesh, and many more via a livestream. Over the full three-day weekend, New York’s Cipriani 25 was transformed into a LED dance house for “Lizzoverse,” the first night of which was devoted to an intimate listening party and live concert, with the singer performing all 12 tracks from the new album in a show that streamed via Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO