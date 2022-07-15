ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Simply Celia’s Restaurant to close on Saturday, July 16

By David Young
townbroadcast.com
 3 days ago

The Simply Celia’s Restaurant on South Main Street in downtown Wayland will close on Saturday, July 16, after the Main Street celebration. Owner-operator Celia Gleason posted on Facebook, “All of us here at Simply Celia’s have...

townbroadcast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 95.7FM

5 West Michigan Ice Cream Shops Worth Celebrating on National Ice Cream Day

While every day should be considered National Ice Cream Day in my book, Today (Sunday, July 17th) is considered national Ice Cream Day. The holiday was originally created not only to celebrate one of America's favorite desserts, but also as a symbolic reminder that it's important to treat yourself when you can. So, in honor of this extra sweet holiday, here are 5 of my favorite places to visit for a sweet treat in honor of today's holiday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Main Street celebration enjoys no Covid, no storms

The Wayland Main Street summer celebration finally got a little respect Saturday after three straight difficult festivities. This time there was no overcoming the Covid-19 challenge, nor a summertime thunder and rainstorm. Participants enjoyed a variety of activities, including a dunk tank on Pine Street and a waterball contest behind Pine Street Elementary, during which the Wayland Fire Department bested visiting Leighton Township FD.
WAYLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Wayland, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Wayland, MI
Lifestyle
94.9 WMMQ

The Best, Popular Animal Experiences In Michigan

I like going to the zoo. I think the animals are cool and I like observing them and learning about them. When I was a kid, my first zoo experiences were at the Brookfield Zoo and Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. Both of these zoos are good size and there are lots of exhibits to explore.
LANSING, MI
Mix 95.7FM

West Michigan Fire Department Accidentally Catches Itself On Fire

Obviously when there's a fire nearby, the first person you want to call is the fire department. But, who does the fire department call when they have their own fire?. This unusual situation happened Friday afternoon around 1 p.m in Constantine, Michigan when a routine maintenance check of their rescue truck got a little hotter than expected.
CONSTANTINE, MI
103.3 WKFR

Battle Creek Family’s Home Destroyed By Raging Fire

It was at 3:45 a.m, early Sunday morning when Battle Creek firefighters were alerted that a family's home was on fire. Firefighters broke into action and were dispatched to the 100-block of Central Street, arriving within 5 minutes. When crews approached the scene, they observed the home fully engulfed in...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Economic Environment#Food Drink
1470 WFNT

Get a Load of This Enchanted Treehouse Rental on Lake Michigan

If you're looking to sleep among the trees in a huge treehouse that's perched on a sand dune and comes with an incredible view of Lake Michigan...you found it. The Enchanted Treehouse is a massive 1450 square foot treehouse that's available through Vrbo. It literally sits on a huge sand dune overlooking Lake Michigan.
LIFESTYLE
townbroadcast.com

Remembrance service held July 7 for Pauline Cales

Pauline Cales of Wayland, died Friday, July 1. She was 85. Born on Aug. 27, 1936, in Frostburg, Md., a pleasant town nestled in the lush green Cumberland Mountains, Pauline and her four siblings were raised in a traditional Irish Catholic family. Her family and friends always appreciated the witty and sarcastic rebuttal she could throw out at a moment’s notice. No matter her mood, she could make you laugh, even if it stung a bit.
WAYLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MLive

Rebel Road and Bike Time rallies welcome bikers to Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MI -- The fifth annual Rebel Road and the 16th annual Bike Time motorcycle rallies will host thousands of bikers in downtown Muskegon this week. The first of the two rallies to open was Rebel Road on Wednesday, July 13, followed by Bike Time on Thursday, July 14, and both run through Sunday, July 17.
CBS Detroit

Lottery Ticket Worth $25K A Year For Life Purchased In Battle Creek

(CBS DETROIT) – A Michigan Lottery player has won $25,000 a year for life playing the Lucky for Life. The winning ticket matched the five white balls drawn Sunday night, 02-04-18-22-41, to win the big prize. The lucky player bought the winning ticket at the East Michigan Marathon gas station, located at 1411 East Michigan Avenue in Battle Creek. Lottery officials say this is the third time in 2022 that a player from Michigan has won the lifetime prize playing Lucky for Life. Players who win the lifetime prize have the choice of receiving their winnings as annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, whichever is greater, or as a one-time lump sum cash payment of $390,000. The prize must be claimed by the winner at the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing. In addition to this, officials say the lucky player should call 844-887-6836, option 2, to schedule an appointment to collect their prize. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

Safety concerns not keeping people away from Ionia Free Fair

IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - While the weather may have kept some people from the Ionia Free Fair, it doesn’t sound like safety concerns did. Organizers said they have plenty of security and law enforcement to keep every one safe. People said they won’t let fear ruin the fair.
IONIA, MI
1077 WRKR

Lottery Luck in Michigan Has Become an Epidemic

It seems like every other day, now, I see another headline about someone winning a jackpot in Michigan. In the last month alone, MULTIPLE winners over a million dollars!. It's seriously been something I've never seen before in my life. Last week, a man in Lansing claimed the state's largest...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Michigan Wedding Venue Comes Under Heavy Criticism for Banning LGBTQ Couples

A newly-opened venue in West Michigan has taken a stand against LGBTQ couples getting married at the facility and as you may imagine, the backlash has been severe. The Broadway Avenue in Grand Rapids opened in June of this year. The venue's owners Nick and Hannah Natale didn't initially advertise its anti-LGBTQ policy, but rather made a veiled statement on Instagram after hosting its first event.
MICHIGAN STATE
townbroadcast.com

Former mayor asks council to permit use of golf carts

Former Wayland Mayor Burrell Stein and citizen Amy DeShaw Monday night asked the Wayland City Council to reconsider earlier inaction and adopt an ordinance permitting use of golf carts. “I would like to see the council discuss legalizing golf carts and side by sides” in the next meeting Aug. 1,...
WAYLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy