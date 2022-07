MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said a mother witnessed her daughter being killed late Wednesday. Brunson said the fatal shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the Washington Avenue area of Tuskegee, and there were other people in the home, including the victim’s mother. He said they know who the shooter is and are searching for him.

4 DAYS AGO