KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews have resealed and repainted Westnedge Avenue and Park Street through Kalamazoo to calm traffic and discourage speeding. Over the past week, crews fog sealed Westnedge and Park from Dunkley Street to Michigan Avenue. The fog sealing process involves applying an asphalt emulsion onto the roadways to protect the surface , fill minor cracks, and provide better contrast once new markings are added.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO