SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A growing sport that’s playable for virtually all ages has the potential to get even bigger in Sioux Falls in the years to come. Pickleball has seen increased participation across the country, and it’s found a home locally in Sioux Falls. This week marks the seventh annual Pickleball in the Park Tournament at Riverdale put on by the Sioux Falls Pickleball Club. 115 teams featuring 157 players are competing this weekend across a variety of divisions.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO