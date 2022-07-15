Talkin' Real: Mastroeni Looking For Ways to Fix Struggling Defense

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a record-breaking year for home building, analysts have a better idea about the current size of Utah’s housing shortage. According to a new report commissioned by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Utah’s housing shortage is tens of thousands of units lower than it used to be, a “significant consequence of the record home building year” of 2021.

