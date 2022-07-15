ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Talkin' Real: Mastroeni Looking For Ways to Fix Struggling Defense

By David James
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 14, 2022 — (KUTV) - Real Salt Lake is winless in the last four matches...

Utah housing shortage drops to 31,000 units amid record building, report finds

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a record-breaking year for home building, analysts have a better idea about the current size of Utah’s housing shortage. According to a new report commissioned by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Utah’s housing shortage is tens of thousands of units lower than it used to be, a “significant consequence of the record home building year” of 2021.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
7 men arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Seven people were arrested after they were discovered street racing in Salt Lake City. According to arrest documents, dozens of vehicles were street racing in the area of 4800 West and 1100 South just before midnight on Friday. Utah Highway Patrol, State Bureau Investigations...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Evacuations ordered for fast-moving fire in Summit County

WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — Evacuations were ordered for a rapidly-growing fire in Summit County on Sunday. Officials said just before 7 p.m. Sunday that the Wanship Fire was estimated to be 40 acres and 40% contained. It threatened six to 10 additional structures that they said were successfully defended.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Wanted Utah parolee known to carry weapons, physically assault others

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Terrin Lee Maxwell is a parole fugitive. He is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The warrant for his arrest issued by the Board of Pardons and Parole makes it crystal clear when it specifically states he's a crips gang member, known to carry a weapon, physically assault others and uses hard core drugs. He's been granted parole five times.
UTAH STATE
Wanship Fire remains at 40 acres as evacuation orders lift

WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — The Wanship Fire in Summit County spread 40 acres after sparking at an antique barn. Summit County teams said Sunday night that evacuation orders were lifted after they had gone into effect earlier in the day. The fire spread from the barn across a grassy...
WANSHIP, UT

