Talkin' Real: Mastroeni Looking For Ways to Fix Struggling Defense

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a record-breaking year for home building, analysts have a better idea about the current size of Utah’s housing shortage. According to a new report commissioned by the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, Utah’s housing shortage is tens of thousands of units lower than it used to be, a “significant consequence of the record home building year” of 2021.
ROCKY RIDGE, Utah (KUTV) — Firefighters responded to a new wildfire that broke out just off Interstate 15 at the boundary between Utah and Juab counties. State fire officials said the fire started around 6 p.m. Saturday near Rocky Ridge, a town between Santaquin and Nephi. The fire was...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Seven people were arrested after they were discovered street racing in Salt Lake City. According to arrest documents, dozens of vehicles were street racing in the area of 4800 West and 1100 South just before midnight on Friday. Utah Highway Patrol, State Bureau Investigations...
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who intentionally set a dog on fire in Salt Lake County could spend up to 20 years in prison. Michael Busico, 41, was sentenced for arson and animal cruelty. Dixie, a 4-year-old red heeler, sustained second- and third-degree burns to approximately 30%...
WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — Evacuations were ordered for a rapidly-growing fire in Summit County on Sunday. Officials said just before 7 p.m. Sunday that the Wanship Fire was estimated to be 40 acres and 40% contained. It threatened six to 10 additional structures that they said were successfully defended.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Terrin Lee Maxwell is a parole fugitive. He is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The warrant for his arrest issued by the Board of Pardons and Parole makes it crystal clear when it specifically states he's a crips gang member, known to carry a weapon, physically assault others and uses hard core drugs. He's been granted parole five times.
WANSHIP, Utah (KUTV) — The Wanship Fire in Summit County spread 40 acres after sparking at an antique barn. Summit County teams said Sunday night that evacuation orders were lifted after they had gone into effect earlier in the day. The fire spread from the barn across a grassy...
