Position rankings: Area's top 5 defensive backs

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
 3 days ago
Tupelo senior defensive back Fred Adams may not be big, but he makes a big impact. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Don’t know about y’all, but I’ve got a touch of the summer doldrums. The high school sports scene is at its annual standstill, which has me feeling like that overly memed gif of John Travolta from “Pulp Fiction,” when he’s trying to determine the source of Uma Thurman’s voice.

It’s not like I don’t have work to do, but at times I just don’t know what to do with myself. Which is why I have turned to that old sportswriter’s crutch: rankings.

I’ve been working on our preseason football magazine, which means I’m studying up on players, refreshing my memory on what they did last season. In the course of this work, I have compiled some position rankings, and I thought I would share them with you. My purpose is two-fold: 1) To give y’all an idea of who the best returning players are this year, and 2) to give y’all a reason to mock my ignorance.

I really have done a good bit of studying while also shuffling through my memories of what I saw of these players last season. So, over the next six Fridays I will present my position-by-position rankings of our area players – a top five for each. I say we start with defensive backs.

5. Braylon Burnside, Starkville: Mild spoiler – you’ll see this kid’s name on another position list in a few weeks. He’s a rarity in Class 6A as a two-way player. Burnside only gets 10 to 12 snaps a game on defense, but last season he made 16 tackles and three interceptions in his limited role.

The junior, a four-star prospect, is a bigger weapon on offense. He made 41 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

4. Zech Pratt, Tupelo: This kid is also a rarity in 6A as a fourth-year starter. You don’t see many freshmen on the field at that level, but Pratt made an impact from Day 1 and has been steady ever since.

For his career, he’s recorded 148 tackles and three interceptions in 31 games, and his veteran leadership cannot be overstated.

3. Kylan Egerson, Lafayette: Egerson had eight interceptions last season, recording at least one per game over the Commodores’ final seven games. That’s consistency.

He also had three fumble recoveries and 75 tackles. Egerson is able to play both cornerback and safety, which is probably one reason quarterbacks have such a hard time keeping track of where he is.

2. Fred Adams, Tupelo: He might be undersized at 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, but Adams has the skill and athleticism to more than make up for it. When I talked to him recently, the senior said he employs a fair amount of trash talk as well as a little subtle jersey tugging.

Hey, do what you gotta do.

Over two seasons, Adams has made a team-best eight interceptions to go along with 62 tackles. You will rarely see him get beat downfield.

1. Isaac Smith, Itawamba AHS: Not only is he the best defensive back in the area, he’s the best player, period. Smith is the No. 3 prospect in the state for the class of 2023 and holds several SEC offers.

Last season he had 51 tackles and five interceptions, and the year before that he had 91 tackles, six interceptions and six fumble recoveries. Smith works his tail off, and he’s smart as a whip.

He’ll make a Division I coach very happy someday.

Next week: Linebackers

