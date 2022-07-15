ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperheads roll past Steam, 12-1

By From staff reports
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=302NOs_0ggQB7Vi00
Southern Ohio’s Adam Beery pitches during a game against Grand Lake on June 7. Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman

The Southern Ohio Copperheads enjoyed one of their best nights of the season.

Southern Ohio downed the visiting Cincinnati Steam, 12-1, on Thursday.

The game was tied at 1-1 before the Copperheads exploded for 11 runs in the final two innings.

Southern Ohio improves to 12-19 on the season, while the Steam fall to 17-14.

Southern Ohio’s Clayton Hodges hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to give the Copperheads a 2-1 lead, and their offense was off and running.

The lead was 3-1 after Trey Rucker’s RBI single. Ashton Thomas’ double gave the Copperheads a 4-1 edge, and they added two more runs in the fifth on Maverick Stallings’ two-run single.

Southern Ohio added six more runs in the bottom of the sixth, going ahead 8-1 on Kyle Ratliff’s two-run home run. A two-run single for Hodges capped off the scoring, giving the Copperheads a 12-1 lead.

Hodges was 3 for 3 with a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Ratliff was 2 for 5 with a run and two RBIs. Maverick Stallings added two RBIs.

Adam Beery got the win with four innings of relief. He allowed a run on four hits and two walks. He struck out six.

Luke Borer started and pitched three shutout innings, allowing only one hit. He struck out four.

It was a bounce-back win for Southern Ohio, which lost to Licking County 3-1 on Wednesday.

The Copperheads were held to four hits, with Joshua Steidl hitting a double and drawing two walks.

The Settlers (19-13) scored two runs in the bottom of the first and added a third run in the fourth.

Southern Ohio used four pitchers, with Colin Rhein starting and taking the loss. He surrendered three runs — two earned — on four hits and two walks. He struck out three.

Nick Cunningham got the win for Licking County. He pitched six shutout innings, allowing only one hit and striking out eight. He walked one.

The Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League regular season is nearing an end for the Copperheads. They are scheduled to host Licking County on Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Southern Ohio travels to play the Sandusky Ice Haulers on Sunday and Monday.

