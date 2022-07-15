ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Bobcat Swim Club posts victory

By From submitted reports
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago
Tuesday night the Athens City Pool played host to a swim meet among local teams: Bobcat Swim Club, Marietta Marlins, and the Parkersburg Country Club.

All three teams are members of the Parkersburg Summer League which holds competitions in June and July throughout the region.

Bobcat Swim Club secured the victory by an impressive margin. The Bobcats were led by double winners Jordan Claypoole (15-18 Girls 100 IM, 50 Breast), Katelin Fridrich (13-14 Girls 100 Free, 50 Breast), Kenny Fridrich (15-18 Boys 50 Fly, 50 Back), Cole Huebner (15-18 Boys 100 IM, 50 Breast), Yadier Jokisch (9-10 Boys 50 Free, 25 Breast), Annelise Kuhnert (8&Under Girls 50 Free, 25 Fly), Tait McCarthy (11-12 Boys 100 IM, 50 Fly), Violet Meckstroth (11-12 Girls 50 Fly, 50 Breast), Neva Porterfield (9-10 Girls 100 IM, 25 Fly), Isabelle Stowe (13-14 Girls 50 Free, 50 Back), Noah Walker (13-14 Boys 100 Free, 50 Fly), and Zoe Wayner (11-12 Girls 50 Free, 100 Free).

The Bobcats also found success in the relay events claiming first place finishes in 18 of the 24 races.

Bobcat Swim Club will resume competition on Saturday, July 16 when the team travels to the Parkersburg YMCA for the league championship swim meet.

