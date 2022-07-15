ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinleyville, CA

McKinleyville bats make some noise in impressive Area tournament opener

By barstoolfanatics
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McKinleyville 12-year-old All-Stars came out swinging the bats on Thursday night, as they opened the Area tournament with a comfortable 15-2 victory over Chico Eastside in Anderson. And it was a big night for Jake Brunner and Hacher Matson, who each hit their first career Little League home...

Eel River All-Stars stay focused, win tournament opener

By Ray Hamill — The local Little League All-Star teams continued to impress at the Area tournaments on Friday, with the Eel River 11-year-olds opening their tournament with a big come-from-behind win over West Redding in Ferndale. The tournament hosts trailed by three runs before they went to bat,...
FERNDALE, CA
Eel River All-Stars win again to set up championship showdown

Ray Hamill/HumboldtSports.com – The Eel River All-Stars in action at the Area tournament in Ferndale on Friday. The Eel River 11-year-old Little League All-Stars will play for the Section championship on Monday night. The Eel River players took care of business on Saturday with their second win in as...
FERNDALE, CA
McKinleyville 12s bounce back with shutout victory over Colusa

The McKinleyville 12-year-old All-Stars responded to a disappointing loss on Friday with a big shutout victory on Saturday to remain in contention for the section championship. The Mack All-Stars turned four double plays to back a solid pitching performance on the way to a 12-0 win over Colusa in hot...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
Eagles 19Us lose another close one to end their season

The Humboldt Eagles 19Us lost another heartbreaker on Friday to end their season. Playing in the California American Legion Baseball Playoffs, the Eagles fell 9-8 to Napa, suffering a second straight loss in pool play to end their hopes. After falling behind 6-1 in the fifth inning, the local all-star...
NAPA, CA
